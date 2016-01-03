Neutrik Announces XIRIUM PRO Cable Replacement System

Charlotte, NC – NAMM Booth# 6320 (Hall A) … Neutrik USA, the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, and data, is pleased to announce the XIRIUM PRO Wireless Digital Audio System. Designed as a cable replacement system, providing audio signals to and from devices without long or complicated cable runs, XIRIUM PRO delivers studio quality, full bandwidth audio with extremely low latency that is free of any compression. XIRIUM PRO offers audio professionals tremendous versatility, ease of operation, FCC license-free audio that is ideally suited to a myriad of live sound applications ranging from concert and theatrical performance to worship and presentation / conference use.

Central to XIRIUM PRO’s robust performance attributes is what Neutrik calls DiWA (Digital Wireless Audio). Developed by Neutrik, DiWA technology provides compression-free, FCC license-free, wireless transmission of audio within the 5 GHz band. Delivering ‘cabled’ audio performance, DiWA delivers no compromise, full range (20 Hz – 20 kHz) audio that is free of any compression or compansion. Equally noteworthy, this cutting edge technology accomplishes all this while delivering extremely low latency equal to 3 milliseconds—regardless of how many XIRIUM PRO devices are used. All signals are sample accurate with no ‘slippage’ in signal timing. The system enables performers, lecturers, and others to experience world-class audio performance without the distracting delays inherent in many wireless technologies.

Central to the practical use of any professional wireless system is dropout-free performance and excellent range. Here too, Neutrik’s XIRIUM PRO doesn’t disappoint. This is a modular system that enables maximum flexibility of signal type, with both input and output modules available for analog, AES, and Dante®. The system facilitates the transmission of all three audio formats with transmission distance ‘cable replacement length’ of greater than half a mile (>1 Km line-of-sight). XIRIUM PRO works with mixed signal types, including analog TX (transmission) to AES RX (receive), Dante TX to analog RX, and so forth. The system can provide RF output up to two watts when used with a high-gain antenna.

Flexibility is a key attribute of the XIRIUM PRO Wireless Digital Audio System. Configurations support as many as ten discrete channels of audio via five transmission units. On the receiving side, XIRIUM PRO supports an unlimited number of receivers. As long as a receiver can ‘see’ the transmitter's signal, audio engineers can use as many receivers as necessary for their project. Further, a repeater module is available that converts any receiver module into a repeater unit.

Neutrik’s new XIRIUM PRO Wireless Digital Audio System accepts Neutrik powerCON TRUE1 connectors. As a result, there are no unsightly ‘wall wart’ power supplies necessary. With its ruggedized outdoor rated housing, the system can be used indoors or outdoors. For added convenience, XIRIUM PRO supports control and system adjustments system via tablet or computer.

Peter Milbery, President of Neutrik USA, Inc., commented on the company’s new XIRIUM PRO Wireless Digital Audio System, “XIRIUM PRO offers convenience and capability for audio engineers working in a wide range of environments. Engineers, artists, and project designers can now think beyond the physical limitations of the traditional audio cable. Sound equipment such as loudspeakers, amplifiers, and mixing consoles can now be positioned for optimal audio performance and what makes the most acoustic sense—allowing artistry and sonic performance to take priority over venue logistics.”

Neutrik’s XIRIUM PRO Wireless Digital Audio System is expected to be available Q1 of 2016. For additional information, please contact Neutrik’s Mark Boyadjian at mboyadjian@neutrikusa.com.

About Neutrik USA

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions. Neutrik manufactures a wide array of XLR connectors and receptacles, jacks and plugs, fiber optic connector systems, and accessories for a broad range of customers ranging from rock bands to lighting design and industrial equipment to broadcast studios. For more information, please visit Neutrik USA online at http://www.neutrik.us/, http://www.experience-neutrik.com/, and become a part of its social network family at www.facebook.com/Neutrik.

.

###

Photo Information: Neutrik’s XIRIUM PRO Wireless Digital Audio System