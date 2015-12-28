Video Devices’ Highly Anticipated PIX-E7 Now Shipping

PIX-E Series of Recording Field Monitors Welcomes New Seven-Inch Model to the

Precision Monitoring and Advanced 4K Recording Family

REEDSBURG, WI, DECEMBER 28, 2015 — Video Devices is pleased to announce that the PIX-E7 4K recording field monitor is now shipping worldwide. The seven-inch PIX-E7 is the largest model in the PIX-E Series, joining the five-inch PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H.

The 4K-compatible PIX-E7 offers a full suite of precision monitoring tools, SDI and HDMI I/O, plus the ability to record all available Apple® ProRes codecs, up to 4444 XQ 12-bit. The PIX-E7, like the PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H, is also compatible with the innovative, super fast USB-based SpeedDrive™ — a custom-made enclosure that holds an industry standard mSATA solid-state drive. The monitor incorporates a “best-of-both-worlds” user interface that combines easy-to-access tactile buttons with an intuitive touch screen. The PIX-E7 also accepts external timecode via a BNC linear input connection, and features a second SDI In, and a general purpose input/output port for tally light and remote control workflows.

“The PIX-E line of recording field monitors has been extremely well received, and we are thrilled to announce that the PIX-E7 is now available,” says Paul Isaacs, Director of Product Management and Design, Sound Devices, LLC. “The PIX-E7 caters to a diverse range of production professionals – from directors of photography to camera operators or video assist technicians, who are operating DSLRs and larger cinema-style cameras. Our renowned Sound Devices’ quality construction was used in the design and build, with a die-cast metal chassis and damage-resistant screen protected by Gorilla® Glass 2, addressing the need for a high-quality, durable recording monitor, that can hold up to the most demanding of production environments.”

The PIX-E7 joins the rest of the PIX-E Series in providing an impressive suite of monitoring tools, such as TapZoom™ for unrivaled focusing speed; false colors and zebras to help set exposure; guide markers for framing; and a range of scopes including waveform, histogram, and vectorscope. The PIX-E family of recording monitors also features several manufacturer-specific, standard lookup tables (LUTs). Custom LUTs may also be used via SD card or SpeedDrive.

Since the PIX-E Series was first introduced, Video Devices has released several feature enhancements through regular firmware updates. With the latest update (v1.20), the SDI Out on the PIX-E7 and PIX-E5 supports interlace (1080i) and PsF. Other recent updates include additional feature enhancements, such as: 6G-SDI to support 4K over a single SDI cable for cameras like the Blackmagic® URSA®. All three PIX-E models offer higher frame rate recording of 1080p 120fps via HDMI – ideal for capturing slow motion footage via HDMI, enhanced playback capabilities such as jog, shuttle, and FF/REW, 4:3 anamorphic desqueeze, 3:2 pulldown removal, external timecode, and the ability to enable or disable aLUT on an SDI output.

Download the latest firmware v1.20: http://www.videodevices.com/support/downloads/pix-e5-firmware.

SpeedDrive is a unique and groundbreaking accessory that was designed for the PIX-E Series. When connected to the rear of the monitor, the SpeedDrive’s USB 3.0 interface automatically switches to a SATA interface, essential for recording continuous, high-data-rate 4K video. Users can then simply unplug it from the back of PIX-E7 and plug it into any USB computer port to transfer data at very fast USB 3.0 rates; no special card reader or docking station is needed. Two SpeedDrive options are available: a 240 GB SpeedDrive (mSATA drive in the sleek enclosure) or an enclosure-only version that allows the user to choose any approved, third-party 128 GB to 1 TB mSATA drive.

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC, designs both Sound Devices audio products and Video Devices video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news gathering, live-event, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices offers digital video monitors, recorders and related products, which address a range of video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports and events, as well as mobile, TV, film and documentary productions.

The Sound Devices, LLC, headquarters is located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Additional offices are located in Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, and Berlin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.