Blackmagic Design Announces DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio Now Available in Mac App Store for US$499

Fremont, California - December 23, 2015 - Blackmagic Design today announced that DaVinci Resolve Blackmagic Design Announces DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio Now Available in Mac App Store for $499 12 Studio, the full version of its professional editing and color correction software, is now available in a Mac only version in the App Store for Mac OS X for only USD$499.

DaVinci Resolve 12 is the most successful update in the history of the software and has become the industry’s fastest growing video editor, as well as the world’s most advanced color correction system.

Now available on the Mac App Store for only USD$499, customers have more flexibility than ever before because the software downloaded from the App Store features built in security and does not require a hardware dongle to run. That means customers that purchase DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio from the Mac App Store can run it on multiple personal Macs, like their laptop and desktop computers, simply by using their Apple ID.

This Mac only version of DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio greatly simplifies the purchasing and installation of the software because customers only pay once and do not have to suffer from the problems and high costs of monthly licensing for other cloud based software. In addition, the DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio license will not expire so customers never have worry about unexpected software expiration in the middle of a project or when on location without a network.

Customers that need to switch between Mac and Windows, or that are using DaVinci Resolve in a facility that does not use Apple ID, can still purchase DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio with a hardware dongle from Blackmagic Design resellers.

DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio is a complete professional editing and color grading solution for customers working in SD, HD, Ultra HD, 4K and super high resolution 2D and 3D film projects. It features a familiar multi track timeline with context sensitive editing tools, realtime multi camera editing, asymmetric and dynamic trimming, a new mixer, audio plug-ins, keyframe animation with on screen motion paths and new media management tools designed for professional editorial workflows.

Customers also get DaVinci Resolve’s legendary image processing and color correction which includes advanced primary and secondary color correction, Power Windows™, a new 3D tracker that follows objects as they move and change perspective over time, an incredible new 3D keyer, temporal and spatial noise reduction, optical quality motion blur effects, support for multiple GPUs, 3D stereoscopic tools, multi-user collaboration tools, remote rendering and much more.

DaVinci Resolve 12 also supports native display profiles on Mac OS X El Capitan, along with the option to enable 10-bit precision in the on screen viewers. That means customers using the new iMac with Retina P3 Display will be able to see more color, detail and dynamic range than ever before.

“Since it was released in September, DaVinci Resolve 12 has been downloaded by more customers than any other version of the software and has become the industry’s fastest growing video editor,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “Now, with DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio available for the first time ever on the App store, Mac customers have even more flexibility to run the software on as many computers as they own!”

DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio from the Mac App Store supports all OpenFX plug ins that comply with App Sandboxing security rules, such as Genarts Sapphire, and more. Third party panels that comply with App Sandboxing security rules such as Tangent Wave, Tangent Element, OxygenTec ProPanel and JLCooper Eclipse CX are also supported.

About DaVinci Resolve 12

DaVinci Resolve 12 is the only software that lets customers edit, grade and finish projects all in a single tool. DaVinci Resolve lets professional editors work in a comfortable, familiar way while also giving them an entirely new toolset, along with DaVinci’s legendary image processing technology, that will help them cut and finish projects at higher quality than ever before. The familiar multi track timeline, customizable interface and keyboard shortcuts make it easy for editors to switch to DaVinci Resolve 12. Best of all, with DaVinci Resolve there is no monthly subscription, you don’t need to be connected to the cloud, and you don’t need to buy any proprietary hardware.

DaVinci Resolve Versions

DaVinci Resolve 12 is available for Mac, Windows and Linux computers with 3 versions available:

DaVinci Resolve 12 is free for customers to download and is a full professional editing and color grading system that is suitable for independent users working on SD, HD and Ultra HD projects. The free version supports all of the same file formats and has the same exact image quality as the paid version of DaVinci Resolve and works on Mac and Windows. The free version is designed for editors and colorists who need a dependable and professional tool to grow their business.

DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio is USD$995 and has all of the same features as the free version, but also adds support for multiple GPUs, 4K output, motion blur effects, temporal and spatial noise reduction, 3D stereoscopic tools, remote rendering, and collaboration tools that let multiple users work on the same project at the same time. DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio is recommended for professional studios and collaborative workgroups that use Mac and Windows.

DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel is USD$29,995 and includes the Linux, Mac and Windows version of DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio, along with the award winning DaVinci Resolve hardware control surface. Designed with input from professional colorists, the DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel lets colorists manipulate multiple parameters simultaneously, giving them more control and creative options than is possible with a standard mouse and keyboard.

Availability and Price

DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio for Mac OS X is available now for download from the Mac App Store for USD$499. DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio for Mac OS X and Windows is available now for USD$995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

