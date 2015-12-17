RUSHWORKS Launches Camera Tally Systems for Lumens and 1Beyond PTZ Cameras

Flower Mound, Texas -- Rush Beesley, president of RUSHWORKS, a Dallas area-based software development company specializing in affordable, high performance television production, automation, and streaming solutions, today announced the launch and immediate availability of a camera tally system that supports both Lumens and 1Beyond PTZ cameras.

The system supports up to eight small LED tally indicators, with the illuminated tally representing the currently selected Program input on RUSHWORKS’ VDESK and REMO integrated PTZ multi-camera TV production systems. An eight-port tally distribution box connects to VDESK and REMO via USB, and uses CAT5 cables for each of the camera tallies.

“Both the Lumens and 1Beyond PTZ cameras are excellent performers and very cost-effective,” said Rush Beesley, President of RUSHWORKS. “But neither include a tally light on the camera, which of course is necessary in news and similar production venues where the on-camera participants need to be aware of which camera is currently selected. We just added this simple functionality to make the cameras viable in this production sector,” said Beesley.

The eight channel kits are available for $299 directly from RUSHWORKS.

Markets currently benefitting from the use of VDESK and REMO solutions include city and state governments, court systems, school districts, houses of worship, radio stations, news production, entertainment venues and more.

About RUSHWORKS

Founded in 2001, RUSHWORKS provides low-cost, high-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions. These scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with "powerfully simple" automation software for Houses of Worship, Broadcast, Cable, PEG channels, Meetings, Events and Digital Signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions for city government channels, including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions, and other meeting room AV support. For further information: http://www.rushworks.tv

