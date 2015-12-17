RTW Names Broadcast Communications International Pte. Ltd. as New Singapore Distributor

SINGAPORE, DECEMBER 17, 2015 – RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to announce the selection of Broadcast Communications International Pte. Ltd. (BCI) as the company’s new distributor in Singapore.

BCI is an authorized distributor of numerous international professional brands in the broadcast and communications market, as well as a systems integrator, offering turnkey solutions to customers in this sector.

The company will be distributing the full range of RTW products to its clients, including many broadcast and pro-audio customers in Southeast Asia. Among BCI’s offerings will be RTW’s new TM3 USB Connect Tool and Continuous Loudness Control Software, as well as its ever-popular TouchMonitors. The TM3 USB Connect Tool enables a direct connection between the TM3-Primus as a plug-in within a DAW environment. RTW’s Continuous Loudness Control Software allows users to constantly adapt the level of audio they are working on, against a given program-loudness value, along with a definable loudness range in real time with minimal obstacles.

“We are excited to work with a world-renowned professional audio metering company like RTW,” says William Ng, managing director for BCI. “We began distributing RTW products in June 2015, however we had worked with RTW for many years before. The precision, performance, efficiency and flexibility of RTW’s metering solutions make the company an easy choice to add to our prestigious lineup of brands. Our relationship with RTW has been excellent through the years and their customer service is very responsive to our inquiries and assists BCI with all of our needs.”

“We are happy to be adding BCI to our list of distributors,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO of RTW. “BCI has a long and impressive customer list, including the radio stations for Mediacorp and the Institute for Technical Education (ITE). We are confident that the team at BCI will provide their customers with the best technical support in Singapore and around Southeast Asia.”

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has 50 years of experience designing, producing and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.