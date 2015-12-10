FSR Provides Georgia-Based System Integrator With Conferencing Solution

Norcross, GA — FSR announces that NetPlanner Systems (www.netplanner.com), a provider of innovative, cost-effective solutions for communications cabling, audio/visual systems, access control, video surveillance, and other information transport systems, has itself been benefiting from FSR’s highly popular HuddleVU system for many of its own shared conferencing needs.

The Norcross, Georgia-based NetPlanner Systems, founded in 1987 by regional business leader Clint Bridges, provides its education, corporate and military customers with a range of pro AV and videoconferencing solutions, which often includes an assortment of FSR products, for training, conference, and meeting rooms, etc. According to Mike Haas, who oversees audio/visual sales for NetPlanner, the company has provided solutions for many of its corporate clients looking for huddle rooms, where anywhere from three to five people sit around a table with a conferencing system and a 46-inch or 48-inch display for interactive meetings. NetPlanner’s president, John Potts, liked the idea so much, he decided to create huddle rooms for use at the company’s new state-of-the-art headquarters facility with FSR HuddleVU systems at the center.

“The FSR unit is ideal,” says Haas. “Our setup includes a 48-inch LED and four HDMI connections. We use the HuddleVU all the time. Our sales, estimators and even marketing teams will just sit down and have an impromptu meeting — go over details with clients, bring up drawings, whatever they want on the screen, and it’s really just so handy for a quick meeting. It’s so much easier than trying to sit in somebody’s office where a phone is ringing or someone is walking by. Instead, you just go over and sit at the huddle table, and everybody is able to focus without the distractions. We have two tables, one in the estimating and sales area and one in the operations area. Anybody in the company can walk up and use them.”

Haas continues that after a few simple instructions, his team was able to use the system right away. “I showed them how to hook up everything, switch between laptops — it’s really so simple.”

The HuddleVU system allows for multiple users to share and view their laptops, tablets, and smart phone screens on a main display. Unlike conventional presentation systems, anyone participating can be a presenter or the audience at any given time at the push of a button. LEDs indicate which user is currently active and when the system is busy to each other. Typical applications includeclassrooms, libraries, conference rooms, educational facilities, corporate, teleconference rooms, learning centers and training rooms.

“We use FSR products for our projects all the time,” adds Haas. “I like FSR extender plates, which we use in all the executive offices. I have the FSR FLEX-LT200 controllers in each of our conference rooms and the FSR 8x8 HDMI Matrix switcher in our training room. So, really, we are almost all FSR here. Also, aside from the company’s quality products, their customer service is really great. When you call FSR, you talk to the same guy every time. You get to know them, and they’re great with helping out with questions. There are a lot of companies with terrible service. It’s amazing how one company can do customer service so poorly and another company, like FSR, can do it so well.”

“We are thrilled that NetPlanner, an integrator themselves, is relying on our HuddleVU system for their own internal sales and marketing meetings,” says company president Jan Sandri. “HuddleVU has been an exceptionally popular solution since we first introduced it — and it’s no surprise. It doesn’t require any software or programming; it’s a simple, yet effective system to quickly install and use; the hardware is included; it meets all requirements and, most importantly, fits tight budgets that many company’s face today.”

