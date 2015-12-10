Roland M-5000 OHRCA Live Mixing Console Nominated for Technical Excellence and Creativity (TEC) Award

Award winners will be announced Saturday, January 23, 2016, at The NAMM Show in Anaheim, California



Los Angeles, CA, December 7, 2015 — Roland is proud to announce that its M-5000 OHRCA Live Mixing Console has been nominated for a Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement in the Large Format Console Technology category. The 31st TEC Awards will be presented Saturday, January 23, 2016, at The NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

“It is a tremendous honor that our M-5000 has been nominated by industry professionals for outstanding technical achievement,” stated Christian Delfino, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Roland Professional A/V Division. “It is great to be recognized by our peers for our hard work, dedication and innovation, and all at Roland Japan and here in the U.S. are very excited to see the results in Anaheim.”

Founded in 1985, the Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards is the foremost program recognizing the achievements of audio professionals. Presented annually by the TEC Foundation for Excellence in Audio, the TEC Awards recognizes the individuals, companies and technical innovations behind the sound of recordings, live performances, films, television, video games, and other media. TEC Awards nominations are made by a panel of industry professionals and voted upon by members of various professional organizations and audio industry websites.

About the M-5000

The Roland M-5000 Live Mixing Console is the first product based on the OHRCA platform, which opens a new generation of live sound solutions for audio professionals. “OHRCA” stands for “Open, High Resolution, Configurable Architecture,” and the M-5000 reflects this by delivering freely definable audio paths, supporting multiple audio format protocols and offering pristine 96 kHz sound quality throughout the system. The Roland M-5000’s internal mix architecture is not fixed and can be freely defined for mixing channels, AUXs, Matrices, subgroup busses, and MIX-MINUS buses within a range of up to 128 audio paths, allowing users to create a console structure to suit the needs of the application.

The M-5000 has two built-in REAC ports, plus two expansion card slots with seven expansion card options including Dante™, MADI, Waves SoundGrid®, or more REAC ports, as well as audio embedded over video protocols. The back panel includes 16x16 analog I/O, 4x4 AES/EBU, a 16x16 USB audio interface, connection for control via an iPad connected or wireless, and control ports including footswitches, GP I/O, RS-232C and MIDI. All of this capability enables the console to see up to 300 inputs and 296 outputs, all at 96kHz and even more at 48kHz.

For more information, please visit http://proav.roland.com/ohrca/.