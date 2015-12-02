3Pod Announces Brand New Photo and Video Tripods, Monopods, Ballheads and Video Heads for the Working Shooter

New York, NY – December 2, 2015 –3Pod, the award-winning brand of photography and video tripods, has just announced brand new 3Pod tripods, monopods, ballheads and video heads for the working photo and video professional, available for preorder now at Adorama.com. Headlining the collection of new gear is the line of Orbit tripods featuring the Orbit Overhead Shot System, which enable overhead and low angle shots, courtesy of a center column that can be tilted or oriented horizontally if desired. All new 3Pod models are made of lightweight, durable materials for a balance of portability and solid function on the job. Combining the incredible value, most-wanted features, weight, functionality and quality that 3Pod gear is known for, the brand’s latest offerings are perfect for dependable, everyday use.

“The new tripods and heads from 3Pod are absolute necessities for the every day photo or video shooter – these are your bread and butter working tools,” comments Abe Eherenfeld, global sourcing manager at Adorama. “The Orbit Overhead Shot System allows for a variety of shots you just can’t get from a typical tripod. The tripod heads are super functional and meet the needs of portrait and product photographers who don’t want plain ballheads. And the video heads can be mounted to any monopod, tripod or rail. The price points on these products combined with the functionality, usability and quality they offer really can’t be beat.”

Now available exclusively at Adorama, new products from 3Pod include:

Orbit Overhead Shot System Tripods: Designed for photo and video use, the newest collection of tripods from 3Pod include the Orbit 3-Section Tripod and the Orbit 4-Section Tripod, both available in either carbon fiber or aluminum. The Orbit Overhead Shot System tripods feature a center column that can be easily titled or oriented horizontally for overhead or low angle shooting, perfect for product or food photography. These photo and video tripods feature a super lightweight and sturdy design, quick adjustment flip locks, padded grip, 3-leg spread angle settings, retractable foot spikes and a bubble level on the top plate.

Four-Section Monopod with Fluid Base: This lightweight and sturdy monopod from 3Pod is available in either aluminum or carbon fiber. Perfect for photo and video use, it features four fully adjustable sections for maximum height in a minimum package, a cushioned grip, and flip lock legs for a more stable shooting experience. Its pivoting fluid base with tripod foot allows for balanced and smooth swiveling and panning, great for adding dynamic motion to a shot.

Table Top Tripod with Ballhead: The perfect solution for positioning lightweight cameras, lights and accessories (up to 4 lbs.), the 3Pod Table Top Tripod is ideal for small point and shoot photo and video cameras, action camera users, and lighting technicians. Mount a camcorder, compact camera, GoPro, strobe or small LED light panel with exact control. Available in 14” or 16.5” models with the ability to adjust the height, this table top tripod has heavy duty load bearing legs, and can be collapsed down for convenient storage and transport.

Three-Way Head with Quick Release: The 3-Way Head for tripods offers independent camera control on three different planes, making it ideal for exacting photographers shooting product, landscape, architecture and commercial work.

M1 Mini Ballhead: Designed to add comfortable adjustment to any mount, the M1 Mini Ballheadis a favorite of action camera users and lighting technicians and is perfect for precise positioning of GoPro cameras, strobes or small LED light panels. Offering ballhead freedom with 360-degree rotation, the 3Pod Mini Ballhead is a great option for capturing unique shots.

Pistol Grip Ballhead: The Pistol Grip Ballhead is ideal for professional photographers seeking simple griphead adjustment when shooting portrait, landscape, still life and products. Enabling a precisely composed image, even with a heavy camera and lens combo, the 3Pod Pistol Grip Ballhead allows for easy and secure one-handed adjustments, leaving the other hand free to zoom, focus, balance the camera and make any other necessary adjustments.

T1 Tilthead with Quick Release: With 3Pod’s industry standard quick release system, the T1 Tilthead with quick release allows users to adjust the camera 180 degrees on a single axis, making it perfect when photographing with a monopod to orient for vertical shots or for video tilt to pan up and down.

Q3 Fluid Video Head: A dynamic videography head designed for cinematography setups such as cinema camcorders, video rigs, DSLRs and ILCs, the 3Pod Fluid Video Head can support a maximum load of 15 lbs. This head features separate pan and tilt fluid friction controls, a bubble level on the base for perfect pans, a sliding quick release plate (with safety lock) for balancing a rig, an angle adjustable ambidextrous handle for stable control, and a comfortable padded grip. Separate tilt friction and lock controls allow this head to revert to the exact same tilt tension after unlocking.

Q2 Lightweight Fluid Video Head: This videography head is designed for lightweight setups such as camcorders, DSLRs and ILCs. The 3Pod Lightweight Fluid Video Head can support up to 11 pounds and is the perfect choice for cinematographers using monopods or tripods.

All 3Pod ballheads use industry standard quick release systems for interchangeability between support devices, as well as other features demanded by the everyday working photographer.

Request a Media Review Kit

Members of the media are invited to review any products from 3Pod. To request a media review kit sample, please contact Anya Nelson at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

About 3Pod

3Pod offers a complete collection of tripods for photography and video production, including the best values in carbon fiber and aluminum construction support. With specialty tripods for cinematography and travel – including the one-of-a-kind Lay Flat tripod – along with tripod heads and accessories, the unique designs from 3Pod fit every requirement and budget.

With a coveted Award of Superiority from Microfilmmaker in 2015 for the V2AH video tripod, 3Pod tripods are quickly gaining recognition as a high quality but affordable support solution for imagemakers. Available exclusively at Adorama, visit the brand store online to find all 3Pod products: http://www.adorama.com/brands/3pod.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

####