New Bose® F1 System Employed for Good Day Sacramento Anniversary Broadcast Taping

Sacramento-based pro audio firm Associated Sound chooses F1 system for CBS local affiliate KOVR’s morning program



Framingham, MA – Bose® Professional recently introduced the F1 Model 812 Flexible Array Loudspeaker and F1 Subwoofer, the latest additions to the company’s range of portable P.A. offerings. These powerful units are already being put to good use by discerning engineers and installation firms for a variety of events – for instance, at the live taping of CBS local affiliate KOVR’s Good Day Sacramento’s 20th anniversary broadcast on August 14, 2015. Pro audio firm Associated Sound deployed the F1 system at the event, which was held at the California State Railroad Museum and featured interviews and live music in front of a studio audience.



The Bose F1 Model 812 is the first powered portable loudspeaker that lets users optimize sound by creating up to four different vertical coverage patterns. Offering exceptional power and clarity, the F1 system provides versatility for a wide range of applications and venues, easy setup, aesthetically pleasing design, and easy transport. The F1 system is an ideal choice for live music, mobile DJs, worship, AV rental and general P.A. applications.



Robert Perez, Rental Manager for Associated Sound, stated, “The Bose F1 was a great system to use at this venue, which has proven difficult in the past. The high ceilings and reverberant surface make this place an echo chamber with any other system, but thanks to the level of control we had with the F1 system we were able to greatly reduce the echo, while still having the power to be heard clearly by everyone in attendance. The sleek design and small footprint let the loudspeakers blend in with the stage and remain out of the way for the camera crew.”



Segments from the 20th anniversary broadcast can be accessed here: http://gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com/good-days-20th-anniversary/.



For more information on the F1 system, please visit the Bose F1 web page at http://www.bose.com/F1.





Photo Caption: A screen capture from the live broadcast of Good Day Sacramento on August 14, 2015. Pro audio firm Associated Sound deployed the Bose® F1 Model 812 Flexible Array Loudspeaker and F1 Subwoofer at the event, which was held at the California State Railroad Museum and featured interviews and live music in front of a studio audience.

