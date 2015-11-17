NETIA Products at GV Expo 2015

At GV Expo 2015, NETIA will showcase its Media Assist software suite, which leverages the company's acclaimed audiovisual management technology in a robust solution that supports secure, flexible media workflows from recording and transcription through to production and export. NETIA will demonstrate how the Media Assist software suite makes it easy for users to work efficiently with the rapidly increasing volume of digital assets handled by their agencies each day.

NETIA Media Assist Software Suite

The NETIA Media Assist software suite unites the unique functionality of NETIA's proven audio automation and video management products with an optimized search engine to provide a robust multimedia asset management system with a full complement of production tools. The NETIA solution enables agencies to capture, record, monitor, index, and then search sensitive audio or video assets.

Working with Media Assist, users can manage virtually any type of content, in any format. To enable convenient use across an agency, Media Assist provides both a rich-client platform and a Web-based interface that can be displayed with a simple Internet browser. Both GUIs have been designed to assure effective ergonomics. The option of working through a browser-based interface gives authorized users secure remote access, allowing them to access, browse, edit, or archive content.

Media Assist is based on a service-oriented architecture that offers many additional advantages over a client-server computing model. Key benefits to operations include increased modularity, optimal scalability, and high availability through the improvement or addition of services, and third-party connectivity through Web services, with a guaranteed high level of security.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA-MediaAssist_Editing.jpg

Photo Caption: NETIA Media Assist Editing Module

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA-MediaAssist-Import.jpg

Photo Caption: NETIA Media Assist Import Interface

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA-MediaAssist-Exchange.jpg

Photo Caption: NETIA Media Assist Media Sharing Module

Company Overview:

NETIA, a Globecast company and part of Orange, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of audiovisual content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 15,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides radio automation, media asset, and workflow management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium, the Associated Press, ABC News Radio Network, All India Radio, WestwoodOne, Radio Globo in Brazil, SBS and ABC in Australia, MediaCorp Singapore, and France Televisions. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, Moscow, Sydney and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.