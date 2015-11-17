24/7 Camera Bags Hit the Photo and Video Scene, Available Now at Adorama

New York, NY – November 17, 2015 – 24/7, a new brand of stylish and discreet camera bags designed to securely hold all the photo and video gear one could need, has just launched The Traffic Collection, its first ever line of camera bags. Created for the urban photographer looking for infallible support and organization when shooting from location to location, the 24/7 debut collection was sleekly designed with impeccable taste, keeping photographers covered, discreetly, from café to boardroom to bustling city streets. The collection currently includes six different styles – the Holster M, the Holster S, the Messenger S, the Pouch, the Shoulder and the Sling. The 24/7 line is the picture-perfect answer for carrying equipment securely and in style, even in the busiest of cities. Bags from 24/7 are available to order now at Adorama.com.

The 24/7 Traffic Collection includes:

Holster M: The Holster M is perfect for the urban photographer, with a design complementary to fast-paced city life. This medium-sized holster can hold a standard DSLR camera and has additional pockets for a memory card and personal items. Its adjustable, removable shoulder strap allows for two different ways to wear – across the body or on the shoulder. With a built-in all-weather cover, the 24/7 Holster M offers the best camera protection possible from the elements. Shop the 24/7 Holster M



Holster S: Like the Holster M, the Holster S is also designed for fast-paced city life, but in a more compact size. Made to carry a mirrorless camera and additional personal items in a front organizer and rear pocket, this small holster is wearable across the body or on the shoulder. A built-in all-weather cover gives shooters peace of mind in any environment. Ideal for those spur of the moment trips on the town, the 24/7 Holster S is the perfect size for travel. Shop the 24/7 Holster S

Messenger S:Specially designed for bicyclists, the 24/7 Messenger S is both stylish and discreet. A standard DSLR kit and personal items can easily fit in its large main compartment, and the additional padded insert keeps items from jostling around during a bike ride through the city. An adjustable shoulder strap gives the wearer two options, across the body or on the shoulder, for ultimate support while on the go. Shop the 24/7 Messenger S

Pouch: The Pouch was designed to hold a superzoom camera with plenty of padding and support. It can be carried on the shoulder or attached to the belt for free-hand shooting. This bag also includes a built-in all weather pouch to protect equipment from the elements. Designed for photographers seeking the highest level of convenience, the 24/7 Pouch allows for quick access to equipment with a fast-release front clip. Shop the 24/7 Pouch

Shoulder: The 24/7 Shoulder bag gives commuting professionals style and discretion in a larger carrier for those needing a bit of extra room. With space for a standard DSLR kit and personal items, there is plenty of space to hold all equipment necessary for all-day shooting – and then some. The removable shoulder strap is adjustable for extra support, and its built-in all-weather cover keeps equipment safe from the elements. Shop the 24/7 Shoulder

Sling: The 24/7 Sling gives shooters the ultimate flexibility on the job. With a strap designed for “slinging” the bag from back to front quickly, gear is accessible in a flash. This bag also offers side access that allows users to take their camera out without removing the bag entirely. Its padded harness and quick-adjust buckle provide extra support during fast movement, and with a separate area for personal items, the Sling is ideal for any situation that may arise during an all-day shoot. Shop the 24/7 Sling

For more information on 24/7 Bags, or to purchase, please visit the product page.

Request a Media Review Kit

Members of the media are invited to review any of the above products from the 24/7 Traffic Collection.

