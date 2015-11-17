Zhongshan Broadcasting and Television Deploys BarnOne Series

Zhongshan City, China – Barnfind Technologies, manufacturer of a revolutionary multi-functional, signal neutral transport platform, has announced that Zhongshan Broadcasting & Television in Guangdong Province, China has deployed Barnfind’s BarnOne flagship series as the signal transport system for its new mobile four-channel Ultra-HD/EFP (Electronic Field Production) studio.



Barnfind’s BTF1-02 frame serves as main/redundant routing matrix for the studio and is tightly integrated withBlack Magic’s ATEM 4K production switcher to complete live/record broadcastings for outdoor news, comprehensive theatrical performances and other events.

Due to the limited amount of rack space available for field production, a complete audio, video, signal routing, intercom, tally and monitoring system are packed into a 9RU flight case. Zhongshan Broadcasting & Television station installed 1RU BarnOne BTF1-02 frames, with 16xHDBNC and 16xSFP ports including the 32x32 matrix, to comprise the core routing matrix which operates up to 16 channels of optical signals and 20 channels of HD-SDI signals for massive signal communication and transport between cameras, switchers, and the record-and-control system.

With its compact structure, ample and various input/output interface compatibility, the BarnOne frame not only helps the station transport the traditional main/redundant HD-SDI signals, but also incorporates intercom, tally, signal monitoring and control signals into the workflow. Furthermore, while the BarnOne series serves as the main/redundant backup, it also transforms into a looping system for 8 x channel Ultra-HD live/recording entity on site!

Mr. Liu, Chief Technician in Zhongshan Broadcasting & Television stressed: “Compared with the traditional on-field Studio setup, the BarnOne system demonstrates significant advantages from its smart and advanced space-saving design, application flexibility and multi-functionality resulting in convenient on-field production. Barnfind performed flawlessly during our live production. It inspires us to do more innovative concepts of broadcasting in our region. We believe the potential for Barnfind is huge”.

The system design and integration was facilitated by Barnfind’s regional partner - Guangzhou Digi-Red Electronic Equipment co., Ltd. “With Barnfind’s smart system construction, advanced design concept, high scalability and flexibility, we believe this project will be an exemplary multiple channel mobile studio system in the Chinese broadcasting industry”, said Mr. Chen Can, General Manager of Digi-Red Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd.

About Barnfind:

Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function, low power consumption signal transportation platform which supports numerous signals in one frame. Common video and telco formats including KVM, SDTI, SMPTE 2022-6, MADI, ASI to IP, SDI to IP, 4K 60p workflows, HDMI, DVI, CAM-CCU etc. are supported. In addition, there is a full 32 x 32 router in the frame with re-clocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy and the capability to have integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind has no-cost control software called BarnStudio which can be downloaded from the website. In addition to this there is also the possibility to use many 3rd party control systems such as Skyline/Dataminer, ScheduALL, LSB/VSM, BFE/KSC, DNF, TSL, RASCULAR, BlackMagic, Ross openGear/DashBoard etc. Due to low jitter and latency Barnfind offers the worlds most sophisticated CAM-CCU solution.

Barnfind is privately owned and has over 60 partners and resellers worldwide in addition to an office in the UK and in the US.

For more information: http://www.barnfind.no

Barnfind contact:

Wiggo Evensen / wiggo@barnfind.no

Press contact:

Harriet Diener / Desert Moon Public Relations & Advertising

845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmoon.tv