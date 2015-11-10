Audio-Technica Provides Microphone Solutions for CMA Awards for the 22nd Straight Year





STOW, OH — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, supplied more than 150 vocal and instrument microphones for the 49th Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, presented Wednesday, November 4, 2015, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Broadcast live in 5.1-channel surround sound on the ABC Television Network, the awards show featured an extensive selection of Audio-Technica hard-wired microphones, plus Artist Elite® 5000 Series UHF Wireless Systems with AEW-T6100a and AEW-T5400a Handheld Microphone/Transmitters. Audio-Technica microphones were chosen for their ability to provide clear and consistent audio quality for live broadcast.



The CMA Awards presentation is recognized as Country Music’s Biggest Night™ and represents the pinnacle of achievement for those involved in country music. The team of industry veterans responsible for the audio at this year’s CMA’s again included a who’s-who of broadcast audio. Serving as Co-Audio Producers were Tom Davis and Paul Sandweiss; ATK/Audiotek provided the sound system with FOH (front-of-house) mixers Patrick Baltzell (Production Mixer) and Rick Shimer (Music Mixer); the broadcast music mix was handled by New Jersey/California-based M3’s (Music Mix Mobile’s) John Harris and Jay Vicari; J. Mark King served as Broadcast Production Mixer. Stage monitoring was handled by Tom Pesa and Jason Spence, and James Stoffo served as RF Coordinator/Microphone Tech.

Audio-Technica’s acclaimed Artist Elite 5000 Series UHF Wireless System with the AEW-T6100a Hypercardioid Dynamic Handheld Microphone/Transmitter was used for lead vocals by A-T endorser Jason Aldean, who performed “Gonna Know We Were Here”; fellow A-T endorser Thomas Rhett, who a performed mashup of “Crash and Burn” and “Uma Thurman” with Fall Out Boy; Justin Timberlake, who guested with Chris Stapleton on “Tennessee Whiskey” and Timberlake’s own “Drink You Away”; and Hank Williams Jr., who sang his new single “Are You Ready for the Country” with Eric Church. The 5000 Series wireless was also used by Maddie & Tae, who performed “Girl in a Country Song” using the AEW-T5400a Cardioid Condenser Handheld Microphone/Transmitter (earlier in the evening, Maddie & Tae won “Music Video of the Year” for that very song).

The backline mic complement of A-T wired microphones included the AT4080 Phantom-powered Bidirectional Ribbon Microphone on guitars; AT4050 Multi-Pattern Condenser Microphone on overheads; AT4040/SV Cardioid Condenser Microphone on guitars; AE2500 Dual-Element Cardioid Instrument Microphone on kick drum; AE5100 Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone on hi-hat and ride cymbals; ATM650 Hypercardioid Dynamic Instrument Microphone on snare; and ATM350 Cardioid Condenser Clip-On Microphone and ATM250 Hypercardioid Dynamic Instrument Microphone on toms.

“Audio-Technica is a vital supporter of our technical team during the CMA Awards,” stated Tom Davis, Co-Audio Producer of the 49th Annual CMA Awards. “Their artist relations and on-site technical support are both superior. And of course, their wired and wireless mics sound great, and are consistently reliable. Having A-T in our corner makes our lives a whole lot easier!”

James Stoffo, RF Coordinator/Microphone Tech, echoes Davis’s sentiments: “We love the support we receive from Audio-Technica, and we have never had any problems with interference, drifting or audio quality of their wireless systems. The A-T 5000 series wireless that we have used, not only on this show but others, has been flawless. I’m always happy to see A-T on the show.”

Please visit www.audio-technica.com for more information.



Photo Caption: Justin Timberlake, performing at the 49th Annual CMA Awards on November 4, 2015, using Audio-Technica’s Artist Elite® 5000 Series UHF Wireless System and AEW-T6100a Hypercardioid Dynamic Handheld Microphone/Transmitter. Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images. (This photo is the property of Taylor Hill/Getty Images and may be used by the press only for the purpose of one-time reproduction. Unauthorized use, alteration or reproduction of this photograph is strictly prohibited.)

