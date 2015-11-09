Panavision Presents Cinematography Workshops at Camerimage

Company To Showcase Latest Advancements in Optics for Cinematography

WOODLAND HILLS, CA (Nov. 9, 2015) - Panavision, the motion picture industry's most respected designer, manufacturer and provider of state-of-the-art cinema lenses and high-precision camera systems, will host two seminars at the 2015 Camerimage International Film Festival, which runs Nov. 14-21 in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Panavision's Cinematography Workshop will feature demonstrations from Markus Förderer (Stonewall), Eduard Grau, AEC (Suffragette) and Ellen Kuras, ASC (A Little Chaos) shooting various scenes that compare spherical, anamorphic and larger sensor formats. The workshop will be held November 17 from 11:00 to 13:30 in the MCK - Orzel Cinema.

Later in the day, festival goers will have a chance to hear from Panavision's Dan Sasaki, VP of Optical Engineering, on the technical and artistic characteristics of Panavision's anamorphic and large format lenses, including Ultra Panavision 70. The discussion, which runs 15:00 to 16:30, will give the audience a chance to see the different aesthetic options, hear about the technical aspects of each format, and ask questions. Both panels will be moderated by industry writer Benjamin B.

Camerimage attendees will also have a chance to visit Panavision in the Opera NOVA exhibit area and see an array of optics including a sneak preview of the new T Series anamorphic lenses, which are designed exclusively for digital cameras. Also on display will be an expanded offering of Primo 70 lenses, which are optimized for large sensor digital cameras.

Additionally, festival goers will be able to get up close with the Millennium XL "Millennium Falcon" camera used by Dan Mindel BSC, ASC on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and the Ultra Panavision 70 camera and lenses used by Robert Richardson, ASC on The Hateful Eight.