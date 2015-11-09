What? A bright broadcast LED Fresnel without a noisy FAN?

Are you ready to upgrade your studio with energy-saving bright LED light fixtures, but don’t want the hum of a bunch of fans? Did you know that PrimeTime LED’s are high performing, technically innovative and DON’T NEED A FAN to remain cool and efficient?

Engineers and facility managers trust PrimeTime’s durable lights because they’re bright and use very little power. They’re affordable, built in the USA, include a FIVE YEAR WARRANTY, and so well-designed that they don’t require a fan! You can truly have a quiet set with PrimeTime LED Fresnel studio lighting.

GUS 51 LED Fresnel

Built from the ground up in Texas, the GUS 51 LED Fresnel is incredibly bright and requires NO FAN because of our innovative engineering and technology. The high quality Micro-Fresnel lens system with advanced optics result in the most even wash of light vs. any LED Fresnel. 100% machined, extruded and formed aluminum construction.

Enhance your studio with GUS, the Strong Silent type!

1SLED XB LED Light

It’s the new industry standard, the EXTRA BRIGHT 1SLED XB. Boasting the most powerful punch and throw of all studio lights the 1SLED is used for key or fill lighting. The secret is in our reflector technology. Upgrade your broadcast studio, distance learning center, city council chambers, worship facility or TV commercial production facility. Manufactured in the USA with PrimeTime’s innovative design and energy-saving LED technology for cool and comfortable talent illumination. No fan required.

MSLED LED Light

It’s an LED equivalent of our popular fixture, the MSL fluorescent, using the newest energy efficient LED technology. The MSLED XB can be used to key, fill, side or back light talent on chroma key or interview sets. Used to upgrade broadcast studios, film production, worship services, distance learning or video conference facilities that need a low ceiling light fixture.

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly called KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. PrimeTime’s U.S. fabricated products illuminate broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality. Manufactured in Texas. 214-393-5998 or gharn@primetimelighting.com