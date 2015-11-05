Company Makes First Showing as SAM at CCW 2015

“At CCW 2015, SAM (Snell Advanced Media) will see its debut in the eastern U.S. market, showcasing the new, reinvigorated company and its advanced media solutions,” said Russ Johnson, SVP Americas. “We are excited to bring to CCW, and its high caliber of industry attendees, the successful launch at IBC of SAM – the new company formed from the fusion of Quantel and Snell.”



SAM will display multiple cornerstone solutions in booth 903 which enable media providers to address their operational and business needs with confidence in light of the changing technology environment.

For live production, the recent launch of the Kahuna IP switcher configurations augments its SD, HD, 1080p and 4K solution. Customers have the choice of an all-IP Kahuna system, or with a standard SDI Kahuna system to replace individual input and/or output ‘fins’ with IP fins, enabling users to transition to IP at a rate which suits their developing business needs. The Kahuna switcher with Maverik control panel delivers ultimate power, creativity, flexibility and built-in SAM reliability freeing users to create their productions, their way.

For playout, ICE integrates more functionality than any other Channel-in-a-Box solution – and the new ICE IP unit now adds IP I/O capability providing playout facilities with a future-ready path to IP playout. ICE incorporates all the operational, technical, regulatory and commercial functionality required for broadcast playout. ICE integrates with the powerful Morpheus playout automation system, which is perfect for enterprise-scale use for national broadcasts, sports, network origination, centralcasting and business continuity.

For news and sports production, the Enterprise sQ system with fast-turnaround operations provides the fastest-to-air workflow in multi-media, multi-platform environments, enabling media organizations to be the first to air with compelling stories. The Enterprise sQ ecosystem contains workflow, control, editing and media asset management components, which when combined, form the backbone production environment for many media organizations around the world.

Enterprise sQ also provides seamless integration with the LiveTouch sports highlights and replay solution. LiveTouch provides fast highlight selection, playlist editing and live playout control.

For infrastructure needs, the Sirius 830 routing switcher, one configuration of the company’s flagship Sirius family, will be present. Now joining the comprehensive list of Sirius capabilities is the new, fully integrated multiviewer, which supports up to 12 4K screens with 48 sources without sacrificing outputs or redundant crosspoints. To the video, audio and metadata monitoring, the new multiviewer adds high quality streaming outputs and browse outputs for desktop monitoring.

For color and finishing, the new Quantel Rio with new V3 software will be on display, with John Dowdell, legendary industry master colorist, orchestrating its show floor performance. V3 supports HDR and native color space media (providing wider color gamuts) with 32-bit floating-point or 16-bit half-float. The recent introduction of the new Quantel Rio range of color and finishing systems affords a choice of 2K, 4K and 8K turnkey systems, and two software-only options – 4K and the new Rio Assist workflow partner. Also new to the line is Rio Connect, a collaborative workflow engine that enables cost-effective media sharing between up to eight Quantel Rio systems.

“SAM is positioned to be the new driving force in the Americas through its energized corporate rebirth, transformative solutions newly launched and forthcoming in the roadmap and with the addition of highly expert sales and technical staff in this region. We look forward to demonstrating and discussing these many advancements at CCW,” said Johnson.