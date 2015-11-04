Broadcast Rental uses Cobham kit at MTV Europe Music Awards

Cobham Tactical Communications and Surveillance, the RF specialist company, and Videosys Broadcast, a leading Cobham reseller of broadcast solutions for film, television and A/V, has announced that Broadcast Rental, an international full service rental house in Hilversum, the Netherlands, used a combination of Cobham’s Solo7 Nano TX transmitters and Videosys camera control technology to support coverage of the 2015 MTV Europe Music Awards by Hilversum, Holland-based facilities, technical, and creative services provider, United.

The 2015 awards show marks the third consecutive year that Broadcast Rental has provided the RF technology and expertise to support the broadcast. This year’s event, held at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, near Milan, Italy, on 25 October, included coverage of both red carpet and main stage award activities, captured using Cobham Solo7 Nano TX transmitters affixed to three Steadicam-mounted, Videosys-controlled Sony P1 cameras.

An additional Cobham Solo7 Nano TX was attached to a “bullet-cam” deployed on a selfie-stick for use by attendees and artists alike.

United Production Operations Manager Bolke Burnaby Lautier said, “MTV always likes to use lots of effect shots, which is where the roaming cameras came into play. They also like to provide the artists with something they can have fun with and contribute to the broadcast, which is where the selfie-stick was used. The reliable signal quality of the Solo7 Nano TX coupled with the Videosys controls, both provided by Broadcast Rental, enabled us to produce a high quality broadcast of a world class event.”

GP Slee, founder and CEO of Broadcast Rental, said, “Because of the fast pace and high production values, covering events like this can be quite a challenge. However, because we are wireless specialists, we knew the Cobham/Videosys combination of wireless transmission and data control would provide high quality pictures and 100 percent control reliability.”

The miniature Solo7 Nano TX transmitter includes Cobham COFDM and H.264 encoding technology, which provides excellent image quality retention over wireless links. The small size, ultra-low power consumption and superior range make it a compelling choice for mobile camera operations.