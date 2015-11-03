FSR Continues Emphasis on Product Development with Promotion of Ken Heinis to Engineering Project Manager

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, an Adopter Member of the HDBaseT Alliance (http://www.HDBaseT.org/ ) and a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of products for the audio/video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, announces the promotion of Ken Heinis to the position of engineering project manager. Jan Sandri, FSR president, announced the details from the company’s headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ.

In his new role, Heinis is responsible for driving production of all the company’s new, revised or upgraded products, as well as its custom projects. Heinis will also take a more active role in the scheduling and tracking of FSR’s development projects company-wide. He will ensure forecasts stay on target, and deadlines are met. In addition, he will continue to be FSR’s liaison to both UL and Intertek (ETL) product safety approval agencies and handle all product certifications as well as agency follow-up service inspections. He is also one of the company’s software testers for the Flex control line, and teaches the weekly Flex Training Classes.

“We are thrilled to have someone like Ken take on these new responsibilities for FSR, to help manage our many projects and ensure that they all stay on course,” said Sandri. “It takes many departments to bring a product from concept to market and we launch new gear on a regular basis in order to serve our customers and stay competitive. It’s extremely important that Ken will be coordinating all of these efforts and, simply put, making sure the job gets done.”

Heinis joined FSR five years ago after many years of engineering and project management experience within the lighting industry

“I am grateful to be able to take on this new role for an industry leading company such as FSR,” says Heinis. “My experience with the company over the past five years has been outstanding and I’m quite proud that we deliver only high-quality equipment to the industry on a regular basis. It is truly a pleasure for me to help FSR expand its R&D and take on the challenges my new position may present.”

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the audio / video, datacom, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and HDBaseT & CAT-X signal delivery solutions.

The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet.

