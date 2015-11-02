Miller Camera Support Showcases Latest Entries with Cineline 2090 Tripod System And Compass 23 Fluid Head At CCW 2015

New Tripod System Aims to Help Professional Cinematographers Capture Creative Content While Fluid Head 100mm Entry Model Provides Affordable, Cost-Effective Solution

NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 2, 2015—Miller Camera Support, LLC, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will be showcasing its Cineline 2090 Tripod System and Compass 23 Fluid Head at CCW 2015 (Booth 933), the largest media, entertainment, video and communications technology conference and exposition on the East Coast of the United States.

The complete Cineline 2090 tripod system includes a new HD Mitchell Base 1-Stage Alloy Tripod and HD Alloy Ground Spreader to complement the robust Cineline 70 Fluid Head. This new system provides cinematographers with stability, plus smooth and consistent pan and tilt that are a must, while offering additional portability at an aggressive price point.

The Compass 23 Fluid Head is an affordable entry model into the 100mm ball leveling range. It is intended for use with medium size large sensor cameras to provide users with the portability, rigidity and professional features they seek in a lightweight system.

“With the amount of episodic productions increasing, the Cineline 2090 Tripod System is an assent as it was designed to specifically meet the unique needs and challenges cinematographers face on a daily basis,” says Gus Harilaou, regional manager for the Americas, Miller Camera Support, LLC. “The Cineline 2090 features several setups and payloads, as well as illuminated rear-mounted controls on the system’s Cineline 70 Fluid Head. This allows all the controls to be seen and easily adjusted on a shoot located in a dim setting.

“Along with the Cineline 2090, we will also be exhibiting the Compass 23, which provides users with the capability to add more lens and rig options without completely going out of the 75mm price range,” adds Harilaou. “This is a great way for those starting out to add more advanced production elements in an affordable way and further evidence of Miller’s commitment to providing solutions to all levels of the market.”

The Cineline 2090’s high-capacity leg-lock system, deploying turn-lock levers with rapid lock/release action, as well as a heavy duty base with built-in bubble level, offers a fast and easy setup. Built with the strength and torsional rigidity to take on heavy payloads, the 2090 tripod system has a capacity from 9.9 pounds (4.5 kilograms) to 82.5 pounds (37.5 kilograms), providing stability and security when supporting varying rigging configurations. Designed for rapid setup and pull-down, the sturdy HD Alloy Ground Spreader easily attaches to the Alloy Tripod and is optimal for use on flat surfaces.

Constructed of corrosion resistant alloy, the lightweight Cineline 70 Fluid Head of the Cineline 2090 offers advanced precision fluid drag control with ultra-soft starts, smooth stops and perfect diagonal drag transition, as well as counterbalance systems with “all-in-one-location” control layout. It is set to accommodate industry-leading camera mountings, including Arri, Sony, RED, and Canon, and features an Arri-compatible, side-loading camera platform, along with an optional, easy-to-fit Mitchell Base Adaptor to suit traditional Mitchell Flat Base tripods. Additionally, the fluid head comes equipped with an extended sliding range to promote quick and seamless rebalancing of the rig when lens and accessory changes result in weight distributions. As an added bonus, the fluid head offers dual side mounts for monitors and accessories, as well as an assistant’s box front mount.

Miller will also be showcasing its Compass 23 Fluid Head, an affordable entry model into the 100mm ball leveling range at CCW 2015. The new Compass 23 is designed for use with medium size large sensor cameras, to provide users with the portability, rigidity and professional features they seek in a lightweight system.

This new head in the Compass line is designed to handle a range of set-ups, from those that employ a light rigging with just a camera and a lens, to a full rig adding on monitors, wireless mics, batteries and more where standout features as pan and tilt smoothness and multiple counterbalance selection are also required. In addition, the Compass 23 comes with the reliability and “right feel” that are the hallmarks of every Miller product.

To accommodate different setups, the Compass 23 is equipped with three selectable positions of high-performance drag plus a zero position and four counterbalance positions for payloads between approximately 8-30 lbs. It also has a 120mm sliding camera plate with 60mm travel for perfect balancing. The new fluid head comes equipped with readily accessible controls and illuminated bubble level, superior pan/tilt locks utilizing disc brakes and replaceable tilt end rosette.

