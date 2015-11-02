VITEC Video Innovations at Worship Facilities Expo (WFX) 2015

VITEC at WFX 2015

Point-to-point Streaming -- VITEC Encoder and Decoder Combination With Integrated Zixi(TM) Stream Protection

Many houses of worship around the world are expanding their reach and looking to accomplish a similar goal -- one church, multiple locations. Every weekend members of different houses of worship gather as a community spread across multiple campuses to view the service delivered live. The main challenge with achieving this goal is how to economically deliver a reliable HD-quality video signal that engages the remote audience as if they were at the main campus, while also offering a scalable platform that can grow with the congregation. Historically, the only way to deliver HD quality content was to use a costly one-way fiber or satellite transmission service.

VITEC has teamed with Zixi(TM) to offer an integrated streaming solution that delivers pristine HD video delivery across multiple church campuses. By combining VITEC encoding and decoding technology with Zixi stream protection, houses of worship can provide enhanced video delivery to truly engage their followers. Developed to meet the demands of large-scale venues, VITEC/Zixi live streaming solutions offer high quality, low latency HD video streaming for point-to-point, bi-directional, and multi-site events.

MGW Ace and MGW D265 -- An End-to-End Streaming Solution

On display at WFX will be VITEC's all-new MGW Ace appliance, the industry's first 100-percent hardware-based HEVC portable device for encoding and streaming video. Powerful yet compact, the revolutionary device features HEVC (H.265) bandwidth-efficient compression as well as legacy H.264 capabilities. Its wide selection of I/Os and low power consumption using VITEC's HEVC compression chip make it a perfect solution for streaming video, audio, and KLV metadata while in the field or on the move. When coupled with the MGW D265 portable HEVC IP decoder, it becomes an end-to-end, on-the-go streaming solution for such markets as broadcast, medical, education, enterprise, transportation, and more.

EZ TV IPTV System

At WFX, VITEC will be showcasing its award-winning EZ TV IPTV system, which allows any facility to deliver live, on-demand, or recorded video over their existing IP infrastructure. Using the EZ TV Web portal, administrators can easily create, manage, and distribute video assets while the solution's browser-based EZ TV Player uses the market's most flexible digital video codec to offer CPU-efficient quality playback of IPTV streams across networks. Now equipped with a new add-on for IPTV settings, the solution easily complements any IPTV deployment with quality and compliance dashboards as well as instant alerts -- ensuring all video, audio, and metadata services are delivered reliably to users.

Company Quote:

"As a first-time exhibitor, VITEC is eager to show WFX attendees our high quality, low latency HD video streaming solution that can deliver reliable HD-quality video signal across multiple church campuses with the lowest latency possible. This VITEC and Zixi integrated streaming bundle enables houses of worship to effectively engage multiple congregations and expand their reach."

-- Mark D'Addio, VP of Business Development and Emerging Markets at VITEC

Company Overview:

VITEC is a worldwide leading provider of innovative digital video products that support end-to-end media solutions for broadcast, military, medical, education, enterprise, telco, government, transportation, sports, and entertainment customers. VITEC's professional-grade video technologies have changed the landscape of how video is processed and delivered around the world and drive many of the major video services in key vertical markets. For more information, visit www.vitec.com.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/151102VITEC.doc

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

MGW Ace: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW_ACE_FRONT.jpg

MGW D265: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGWD265.jpg

EZ IPTV: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_EZ_IPTV.jpg

FOLLOW US:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm