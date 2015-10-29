Adorama Gives VIP Shoppers Access to Massive Holiday Savings Through Exclusive Weekly “Black Friday” Deals

New York, NY – October 29, 2015 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video and audio, imaging and electronics retailers, today announced it will be offering VIP members exclusive savings throughout the month of November, with new jaw-dropping specials released each week starting at the beginning of the month and leading up to Black Friday on November 27th. Plus, with Adorama’s price guarantee*, VIPs can shop knowing they’ll get the best deal possible – if products are listed at lower products elsewhere, through Cyber Monday, Adorama will refund the difference. The Adorama VIP Program is free to join and open to all. Sign up today for early access to some of the biggest Black Friday savings on TVs, computers, cameras and printers.

Customers can save up to 60% off TVs from LG, Samsung, Sharp, Sony and Vizio; up to 30% off computers from Apple, Asus, Dell and Lenovo; up to 30% off cameras from Sony, Canon, Nikon, Panasonic and Fuji; and up to 50% off printers from Canon.

Deals on select products will run throughout the entire month, but only while supplies last!

Epic One-Day Black Friday Preview Event for Adorama VIPs Only

In addition to VIP-only access to weekly holiday savings leading up to Black Friday, Adorama will be hosting an exclusive, one-day VIP Black Friday preview event a week before the big day. Stay tuned for more details!

Holiday Shopping Made Easy with Price Guarantees and Extended Returns

The go-to store for shoppers looking to check off all the high-tech boxes on their loved ones’ wish lists, members of the Adorama VIP Program can rest easy knowing their purchases are fully backed with Adorama’s price guarantees. Through Cyber Monday, if any items purchased are listed at a lower price elsewhere, Adorama will refund the difference*.

For added confidence, during the holiday shopping season, all items purchased between November 14th and December 25th, 2015, will have an extended time period for returns and exchanges. Available to all Adorama shoppers and ideal for those purchasing gifts for friends and loved ones, Adorama will accept returns for those items through February 1, 2016. All other return conditions still apply.

*Special exclusions apply; must be an advertised price by authorized retailers. Excludes doorbusters available in store only.

What is the Adorama VIP Program?

Adorama’s VIP program is the most inclusive package available for technology enthusiasts. After signing up, members can enjoy the following benefits:

Free to join, shoppers can register to become an Adorama VIP today and enjoy a month-long of exclusive holiday savings.

