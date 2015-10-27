DPA Microphones Shares Audio Advice at AES 2015 Live Sound Expo

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 27, 2015 — DPA Microphones is pleased to announce it will co-sponsor the Live Sound Expo at the 139th AES Convention. Sound designers Ken Travis and Jim van Bergen will speak about their use of DPA Microphones during AES’ self-proclaimed Broadway Day on Friday, October 30th during the Theatrical Vocal Miking seminar. Jeremiah Slovarp, Emmy® Award-award winning sound engineer and producer, will also speak about DPA Microphones on Saturday, October 31st during the Miking Grand Piano and Choirs seminar. Additionally, DPA will demo its latest products for live sound, broadcast, recording, conferences and AV installation, including the d:screet™ Omnidirectional Miniature Necklace Microphone, as well as the d:dicate™ Recording and the d:facto™ Vocal Microphones (AES Booth 727).

The Live Sound Expo offers expert advice for a broad spectrum of live sound engineers with an emphasis on the practical, bringing professionals with decades of experience to the stage to inspire and educate attendees. The Live Sound Expo features four days packed with seminars, research-paper presentations, tutorials and workshops. All presentations and performances taking place on the show floor next to the exhibits will incorporate the company’s microphones, further showcasing the sound quality of DPA’s audio solutions.

·Ken Travis/Jim van Bergen – Theatrical Vocal Miking, Friday 10/30 11:00am-11:45am

·Jeremiah Slovarp – Miking Grand Piano and Choirs, Saturday 10/31 4:00pm-4:45pm

“This year we look forward to partnering with the Live Sound Expo and having three highly-talented audio professionals present on our behalf,” says James Capparelle, marketing representative of DPA Microphones, Inc. “We’ll be displaying our full range of innovative products, including our newest and revolutionary d:screet™ Miniature Microphone, which we are excited to unveil at the show. We also encourage all attendees to come hear our live and recording mics in action at our grand piano listening station in our booth.”

Among the products on display will be the d:screet™ Omnidirectional Miniature Necklace Microphone, ideal for applications where the microphone must be hidden from view without obstructing performers’ ability to move freely. The company will also feature its complete line of d:screet™ Miniature Microphones throughout the show.

DPA will also exhibit its podium range, including the d:dicate™ Podium Microphones, which incorporate modular capsules from DPA's d:dicate™ Recording Microphones. The d:dicate™ Podium Microphones are acclaimed for their exceptional linear frequency responses, high SPL and superior gain before feedback. By combining state-of-the-art capsules with modular active booms and floor stands, DPA customers can access the precise high-quality microphone for their needs.

Equally popular is DPA's award-winning handheld d:facto™ Vocal Microphone, which delivers an extraordinarily natural sound, superb definition and extreme SPL handling. Now the vocal microphone of choice for artists such as Sting, Stevie Wonder, Ellie Goulding and Paloma Faith, the d:facto™ is also the first choice among broadcasters, on shows such as X-Factor, So You Think You Can Dance and Voice of Denmark, who want their live music programming to deliver true studio sound quality.

Due to the modularity of its design, the same d:facto™ microphone head can be employed for both wired and wireless use, which means performers are free to choose the configuration that best suits their needs. With DPA's state-of-the-art adapters, users are no longer required to change their entire configuration. At one-quarter of the price, the adapters allow d:facto™ Vocal Microphones to integrate seamlessly with brands such as Sony, Lectrosonics, Shure, Wisycom and Sennheiser, giving users the freedom to select their preferred wireless system.

ABOUT DPA MICROPHONES:

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound.