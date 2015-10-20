The Orlando Magic and Amway Center Score Big With VITEC

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Oct. 20, 2015 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that the NBA's Orlando Magic have installed VITEC's IPTV Sports Venue solution -- which includes EZ TV IPTV middleware, HD blade encoders, and VITEC's IPTV set-top-boxes -- at the Amway Center, the team's home arena. The installation was part of an upgrade to the arena's video and signage systems, during which the organization decided to change from an all-signage system with over 1,000 displays to a best-of-breed hybrid consisting of a cutting-edge IPTV solution and dedicated digital signage system.

"Choosing VITEC's IPTV Sports Venue solution gave us the best video quality, streaming latency performance, and intuitive TV experience for Club and Founders Level suites," said Jeff Lutes, vice president of information technology for the Orlando Magic. "We are impressed with VITEC's EZ TV middleware, flexible customization options, and the ability to stream to our full-screen displays as well as to tablets. VITEC's IPTV solution delivers the highest video quality to improve the fan experience and the reliability needed when managing a large-scale video system such as ours. The deployment process with VITEC was a breeze; EZ TV was quickly integrated to our existing network and was easy to set up and customize to our needs. We are confident our fans will enjoy the upgraded experience."

The Orlando Magic and system integrator CTG chose VITEC's EZ TV IPTV system, the most deployed enterprise IPTV delivery system in the world, for its overall performance and advanced features such as real-time network DVRs, an electronic program guide (EPG) for TV and PC users that provides programming information for all TV channels and local feeds, and the ability to extend the reach of the IPTV streams to desktops, laptops, tablets, and phones.

VITEC's EZ TV system automates and streamlines the delivery of instant replays during games and events, while allowing fans in the suites to play back on-demand content. EZ TV delivers content for the team's 20 live channels and manages an additional 60 broadcast cable channels going to over 300 VITEC set-top boxes throughout the venue, including courtside, back-of-house positions (e.g., team management, locker rooms, production), as well as Club and Founders Level suites. Content also goes out to 700 Four Winds digital signage screens.

"We're proud to have been selected as the IPTV system of choice by the Orlando Magic and the Amway Center. VITEC's IPTV Sports Venue solution and EZ TV middleware are setting the bar high for streaming quality, latency, and the fan experience in sports stadiums and arenas," said Lionel Zajde, VITEC's managing director. "VITEC's IPTV Sports Venue solution has made us a key player for high-quality video delivery for some of the top professional sports teams and their venues. We are excited to have the Orlando Magic as another successful deployment."

