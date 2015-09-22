BHV Broadcast and CueScript Technical Partnership Announced at IBC 2015

Owslebury and Caterham UK •BHV Broadcast, manufacturer of power-over-coax products including the multiple award-winning Video Ghost, andCueScript, a provider of creative teleprompting solutions with feature-rich designs, have announced a technical partnership that will leverage both companies’ innovative products to deliver a superior prompting experience with a secure, reliable and convenient power source. The announcement was made public at IBC where attendees saw the unique merging of technologies in action on CueScript’s Stand 11.F45 with Video Ghost powering CueScript’s teleprompters.

“CueScript's top priority is to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers and users,” says Brian Larter, director, CueScript. “BHV Broadcast has already proved to be a valuable technical resource, and Video Ghost is an incredible enhancement to our teleprompter range enabling us to provide our customers with a unique prompting experience. We look forward to a successful future working together on joint developments.”

Video Ghost, recipient of both Mario and Pick Hit awards, is a game-changing power-over-coax system that offers a safe and cost-effective way to transport DC power and SDI video over a single cable. The video equivalent of phantom power for audio, the system runs serial digital video and DC power in one standard coaxial cable, removing the need for batteries or local AC power sources.Video Ghost, a true ‘fit-and-forget’ system, can supply 65W of power at distances of 150m (500ft). It can be used to power devices in locations of difficult access, such as monitors or cameras on gantries or staging towers without the added cost and safety implications of running local mains power. Video Ghost also offers optional HDMI monitoring of SDI video feeds.

Video Ghost can power the entire CueScript line of products which includes the flagship CSM line of LED high brightness HD-SDI prompter monitors, and the CS CueNumber double digit cue lights – all of which are geared toward a range of live and studio productions. The system is also a perfect fit for the company’s EMC line designed for education, middle market and corporate applications.

“We are delighted to work with CueScript, a company at the forefront of teleprompting technology,” states Julian Hiorns, BHV Broadcast’s managing director. “CueScript’s products are perfectly placed to take advantage of Video Ghost’s operational benefits, which include portability and rapid deployment - important features for mobile productions and difficult locations.”

About BHV Broadcast

BHV Broadcast is the manufacturer of award-winning digital video/power distribution and transmission systems with a background in frame rate conversion and video editing equipment. It is also highly active in the field of broadcast engineering consultancy and product development strategy. For further information:www.bhvbroadcast.com

About CueScript

Launched in 2014 by industry veterans Michael Accardi, Peter Carey and Brian Larter, CueScript provides creative teleprompting hardware and software solutions, with innovative feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs. The company's top priority is to provide exceptional experiences to customers and users with its products and services, all of which are based on the vast industry experience of its founders and its close relationships with distributors, vendors and OEM partners, backed by the company's unique approach to prompting - see more at:www.cuescript.tv

