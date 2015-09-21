139th AES International Convention to Highlight Advancements in Broadcast and Streaming Media Technologies





— Broadcast and Streaming Track sessions offer in-depth look into emerging industry trends —



New York, NY — Broadcast and Streaming Media sessions are set to once again take the spotlight in New York City at the 139th AES International Convention, October 29 – November 1, 2015, at the Jacob Javits Center. Audio, Video and Digital Media professionals are slated to present on a variety of topics regarding content, delivery, technology, and more, curated by Broadcast and Streaming Media Track Chairman David Bialik.



This year’s AES Convention panels and presentations represent a broad range of timely topics in today’s evolving Broadcast and Streaming industry, from both the production and end-user sides. Slated topics will include Audio Over IP, Over The Top (OTT) Content, 4K and 8K Broadcast Video, Facility Design, Adaptive Streaming and more. Other presentations include case studies such as Production of A Prairie Home Companion and a session on Sound Design, as well as Loudness for Streaming, Mixing for Live Tele-Media, Integrating Mobile Telephony and IP in Broadcast, and other hot issues in audio and video programing distribution and production. This year, once again we are hosting the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) who will be administering certification exams on Sunday of the Convention, which serve as a way to educate while quantify skills to potential employers. Additionally, a session celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Master Antenna on the Empire State Building will be presented in conjunction with the SBE.

"The Broadcast and Streaming Sessions at the AES Convention have traditionally tried to emphasize different aspects of audio - from facility design, to production, transmission, reception, and listener experience,” stated AES Broadcast and Streaming Media Track Chairman David Bialik. “The AES Convention tracks offer and encourage in-depth discussion of technology and technique, as opposed to sales presentations, instead focusing on audio science."

For the latest information on the AES139 Convention in New York City and how to register for your FREE Exhibits-Plus or premium All Access badge, visit http://www.aes.org/events/139/.

