Comcast Implements Symetrix DSP at Lavish New Chicago Showcase Store

CHICAGO, IL—SEPTEMBER 2015: A long-established major player in the cable TV, internet and phone services sectors in the US, Comcast recently decided to create a new showcase store in Chicago. To ensure that the audio processing and distribution for the multi-zone outlet was of the highest possible quality, Comcast enlisted the services of New Jersey-based design and integration firm Diversified Media Group.

Among the priorities for the system design was to enable flexible signal processing and distribution throughout the Comcast store, which incorporates three ‘studio’spaces devised to showcase Comcast services including cable TV and OTT (over-the-top) content. “The client was very specific about being able to switch sources quickly and easily, and as a long-time Symetrix user we were aware that their DSPs could provide the basis of a sufficiently robust system,”says DMG Senior Systems Engineer Shawn Thul, who took the lead on the Comcast installation.

The desire to implement Audinate’s Dante media networking technology led to the specific selection of a single Symetrix SymNet Edge open architecture Dante-scalable DSP, deployed in conjunction with six SymNet xIn & xOut expanders. A Savant user interface was chosen for overall control of the audio set-up, but Thul has made use of Symetrix’SymVue Windows-based GUI application for straightforward control by staff of parameters including volume and source selection.

The Symetrix DSP takes its place in a notably high-end set-up that includes 7.1 audio in each of the studios and an equipment roll-call featuring a sizeable contingent of SpeakerCraft AIM8 and Sunfire SubRosa loudspeakers. “It makes for a really great way to showcase some of the content delivered by Comcast, which in the last few weeks has included trailers for many of the summer’s big blockbuster movies,”says Thul.

For Diversified Media Group, the project represents the latest in a long line of successful Symetrix deployments. “We have used Symetrix’equipment for so many commissions over the last few years, and keep coming back to them for their reliability and flexibility,”he says. “Their built-in support for Dante in SymNet products also makes them a logical choice as we are using Dante in more and more venues these days.”

www.symetrix.co

www.divmedia.net

###

ABOUT SYMETRIX: Dedicated to making life sound better for almost 40 years.

With a current and broadly-based product portfolio that encompasses both open architecture (Edge, Radius 12x8 EX, Radius AEC, Solus) and fixed architecture (Jupiter, Zone Mix 761) solutions, Seattle, USA-based Symetrix is the global leader in digital audio signal processing. From a founding base in the studio and MI communities, Symetrix has emerged to take a defining role in commercial audio, its products now a default choice for large-scale installations in performance venues, sports arenas, educational establishments and many more. Benefiting from a worldwide distribution network that has seen its products specified in over 100 countries, Symetrix nonetheless continues to spearhead the entire design and build process from its Seattle HQ. The manufacturer is now enhancing its readiness for a new era of AV networking through its licensing partnership with Audinate, whose world-leading Dante media networking solution is fully integrated into the SymNet DSP platform.

For hi-res media files on the Symetrix product portfolio, please click here.

The following are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Symetrix, Inc.: Symetrix, SymNet, SymNet Composer, SymNet Designer, SymVue, Edge, Radius 12x8, Radius AEC, Jupiter, Integrator Series, Solus, xIn 12, xOut 12, xControl, ARC, SymLink, CobraLink, AirTools, Lucid. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft, Inc. Audinate®is a registered trademark and DanteTM is a trademark of Audinate Pty Ltd. Other product names mentioned herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of other companies and are property of their respective owners.