Pixel Power launches StreamMaster, the perfect partner for the IP playout transition

Pixel Power, the innovative supplier of broadcast graphics and automation solutions, is launching a new approach to integrated playout and master control at IBC2015. StreamMaster is designed for the IP future, running on standard IT hardware and capable of virtualisation. SDI cards can be added for StreamMasters which will be used through the transition to IP.

Incorporating Pixel Power’s proven realtime 3D graphics, StreamMaster is a true uncompromised integrated playout device. It provides all the switching, graphics sequences and DVE moves, and integrates simply with third-party products and software – including automation systems – making it the ideal solution for channels which are making the transition to IP.

Because of its use of standard IT hardware it is inherently less expensive than systems which rely on bespoke hardware. It also allows new pricing models, including licensing which moves the cost from capex to pay-as-you-go, which might better match income streams for the broadcaster or playout operators.

StreamMaster is designed to operate in the IP environment to be part of a virtualised playout operation housed in a data centre. However, recognising the need for transition in most broadcast operations, the same software platform can run in dedicated hardware, and supports SDI I/O cards ensuring the system is as effective in today’s broadcast infrastructure as in the IP environment.

“What we developed in StreamMaster is the first in a really new generation of products, which are designed to make the most of the IP future,” said James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power. “We have taken all our knowledge and our unrivalled graphics capabilities, and we have implemented them in software, in an open, agile and extremely flexible platform.

“So if the future is 4k, or high dynamic range, the nature of the system architecture means we can easily support evolving standards and formats” he explained. “StreamMaster is scalable, extensible and sustainable, ready for whatever developments come along. It could be the last investment you ever need to make in playout technology.”

StreamMaster is introduced at IBC2015 (Amsterdam, 11 – 15 September), on stand number 7.A31.