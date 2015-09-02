Harmonic Announces Expanded Support for IP Protocols, Including SMPTE ST 2022-6, at IBC2015

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 2, 2015 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that the company's Spectrum(TM) X advanced media server system, Electra(TM) X advanced media processor and Electra XVM virtualized media processor will support the SMPTE ST 2022-6 standard for encapsulating high-performance uncompressed (SDI) video signals for transport over IP networks.

In defining a uniform data-mapping format that supports HD-SDI and 3G-SDI video signal formats (including audio, video and ancillary data), SMPTE ST 2022-6 "Transport of High Bit Rate Media Signals over IP Networks (HBRMT)" became the first standard to enable products from different manufacturers to send and receive high-bit-rate video signals over IP networks. Supporting ST 2022-6 and other protocols that enable the wrapping and transport of video streams over IP networks, Harmonic solutions will make it easier for broadcasters and production companies to migrate toward IP-based infrastructure and the many benefits -- more robust capacity, greater flexibility and scalability and lower equipment costs -- it can provide.

"Harmonic has long been dedicated to facilitating use of IP networks for flexible, cost-effective media transport, and this commitment is evident in our products' support for the full set of IP protocols," said Bart Spriester, senior vice president, video products, at Harmonic. "Equipped to support key video-over-IP transport protocols, now including ST 2022-6, our media server and processing solutions are expediting the industry's move toward IP and, for many customers, virtualized video infrastructure. During the IBC2015 show, we will demonstrate the valuable CAPEX and OPEX gains made possible by Harmonic-enabled IP-based workflows."

Harmonic has a rich history in IP video innovation. The company pioneered compressed IP video workflows a decade ago with the Electra MPEG-2 encoders and DiviTrack(TM) statistical multiplexing technology, advancements that brought unprecedented efficiency to broadcast infrastructure. In 2012, Harmonic received an Emmy(R) Award for its contribution to the development and commercialization of a digital infrastructure solution for local cable ad insertion. The award recognized Harmonic's IP-based advanced video encoding, multiplexing and splicing technologies, which were part of a fully integrated framework. With its latest developments, such as support for ST 2022-6, the company's Electra X and Spectrum X systems now seamlessly bridge SDI and IP infrastructure to enable simplified, more efficient video workflows.

"Rather than simply encapsulate and transport media between islands of IP technology, broadcast and production facilities are moving to an architected and complete IP solutions-based infrastructure. As the industry continues its embrace of 4K/UHD production, the utility of IP in handling uncompressed or lightly compressed media will fuel this transition," added Spriester. "With expanded SMPTE ST 2022-6 support, the Harmonic product portfolio addresses customers' growing requirement for software-based, virtualized system deployments built on IP-based infrastructure."

"Instead of using proprietary technology to lock customers into their next-generation products, it's encouraging to see Harmonic announce native support for SMPTE 2022-6 in the Electra X and Spectrum X solutions," said Joe Zaller, founder of media technology market intelligence firm Devoncroft Partners. "Our discussions with Harmonic's executives indicate the company played an important role in the move to IP-based operations at many of its pay-TV customers. Delivering native 2022-6 support in the Electra X and Spectrum X solutions is evidence that Harmonic intends to leverage its pay-TV experience to help broadcasters meet their technical and commercial goals."

"In establishing broad support for SMPTE 2022-6 and other key video transport protocols across its product portfolio, Harmonic is taking a forward-looking approach to open IP architectures that will yield numerous benefits for media facilities," said Ed Chapman, vice president, business development and alliances at Arista. "As such facilities transition from SDI to IP-based infrastructure, they can effortlessly deploy Harmonic products along with Arista EOS and its programmable platforms in a system tailored to deliver exceptional performance, along with gains in overall flexibility and efficiency."

At IBC2015 stand 1.B20, Harmonic will showcase its comprehensive media-over-IP solutions for both compressed and uncompressed workflows, as well as its complete line of market-leading solutions that optimize the production and delivery of high-value video services in the broadcast, pay-TV and new media environments. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

