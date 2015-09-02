Cobalt Digital Integrates Embrionix SFPs to Enable SDI-Over-IP Signal Transmission

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Sept. 2, 2015 -- Cobalt Digital, an award-winning developer and manufacturer of broadcast television technology, today announced a partnership with broadcast-grade small form-factor pluggable (SFP/SFP+) module manufacturer Embrionix. The partnership will see Cobalt Digital's advanced audio and video processing platforms integrated with Embrionix's range of feature-rich SFP modules known as "emSFPs." Specifically, certain openGear(R) cards in Cobalt's 9991 Series will host Embrionix SDI-to-IP and IP-to-SDI emSFPs, making it possible for customers to use Cobalt equipment to send SMPTE 2022-6 SDI signals over IP and Ethernet networks, among other signal I/O options.

"Most of our customers in the production, broadcast, and A/V markets are moving away from traditional SDI architectures in favor of IP-centric designs that will eventually be more scalable and affordable. Until then, customers will be working in hybrid environments with a combination of technologies and protocols, so our aim is to make it easier for them, especially when it comes to switching and routing signals," said Bob McAlpine, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Cobalt Digital. "During the transition from SDI to IP, this combination of Cobalt and Embrionix solutions means Cobalt can offer customers unique, immediate support for the next generation of signal interconnectivity alongside the sophisticated signal processing solutions we are known for -- and do it much sooner than we could have on our own."

Embrionix emSFP modules are effectively stand-alone microsystems optimized for the professional broadcast industry. Cobalt's openGear cards -- with inherent capabilities such as audio embedding and de-embedding, mixing, shuffling, A-to-D, and D-to-A -- can take advantage of Embrionix emSFPs. Combining the cards with the emSFPs opens up additional signal I/O options, such as fiber-optics, HDMI, composite, MADI, and the all-important SMPTE 2022-6 SDI over IP.

"Cobalt has been a long-time customer with an excellent reputation for quality. We see great value in combining our technologies to strengthen both of our brands and in the process help our mutual customers keep pace with changes in the industry," said Renaud Lavoie, president and CEO of Embrionix. "The integration of our SMPTE 2022-6 gateway with Cobalt's cards will allow customers to work in a hybrid environment, in which they need to send serial digital signals running over coax into and out of consumer off-the-shelf 10GigE switches with minimal delay and no compression."

The Cobalt-Embrionix solution will be available in the fourth quarter. Cobalt Digital will demonstrate the joint solution at IBC2015 on stand 10.B44. Embrionix will demonstrate Cobalt openGear equipment at stand 6.B02.

About Embrionix

Embrionix provides a new approach in the broadcast market to facilitate the integration of IP and SDI. Embrionix designs and builds innovative, advanced SMPTE VIDEO SFPs to close the gap between fiber optic deployments, coaxial deployments, legacy composite deployments and emerging technologies, such as HDMI, SDI to IP SFPs, J2K decoder and SMPTE 2022-6 gateway SFP+. By leveraging its core competencies in video broadcast, the company provides SFP modules (emSFP) with the highest level of flexibility to major broadcasters in the industry. Embrionix headquarters are based in Laval, Quebec. Embrionix sales offices, representatives, and distribution offices are located in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, South America, Germany, France, Israel, and Japan. For more information on pricing and availability, please visit www.embrionix.com or contact us at sales@embrionix.com.

Embrionix, the Embrionix logo and emSFP and logo are trademarks of Embrionix Design Inc. All other products or services mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Copyright Embrionix Design Inc, 2015.

About Cobalt Digital

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion, terminal, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the broadcast television environment. As a founding partner in the openGear(R) initiative, Cobalt offers a full range of openGear video and audio processing card solutions for applications such as closed-caption compliance monitoring, OB production, master control, HD news production, signal transport, audio loudness, and color correction. Cobalt's Blue Box Group(TM) line of interface converter boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of 3G/HD/SD conversion and signal transport tasks. The company's multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote broadcasting environments. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. More information is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.

