Aframe Helps TELUS International Open its Virtual Doors to the World

Aframeannounced today that the corporate marketing team at TELUS International, of the global arm of TELUS, one of Canada’s top national telecommunications companies,has adopted its cloud-based video collaboration platform to streamline video production operations across virtual and distributed teams.

TELUS International has about 17,000 employees in eight countries dedicated to delivering contact center outsourcing and customer service solutions to top global brands.The company recently created a series of virtual site tours that give potential partners a look inside their highly differentiated operation centers around the world. Using Aframe streamlined the editorial and review process significantly and helped the marketing group achieve its larger goal of centralizing a globally distributed virtual production team.

Shot locally on three continents, approximately four to five hours of footage of each operational center was uploaded to Aframe’s cloud-based platform. It was then accessed by the U.S.-based marketing manager to organize and comment on the footage, and by the Romania-based editor to create cuts. Team members worldwide reviewed the pieces and provided feedback and approvals – all via browser on Mac, PC or mobile devices. The finished pieces and raw footage, now accessible in Aframe, are able to be repurposed for other marketing projects and/or use by other departments within TELUS International.

TELUS International’s global lead for video marketing Jeff Gangemi explained, “Aframe centralizes everything, and because it’s designed specifically for video, it gives us a more efficient process with the ability to create Collections and keep comments tied to timecode. Working in the cloud means that we can work with any editor or crew, anywhere in the world, and they can all interact with projects throughout the process. Overall, having footage centrally accessible immediately, to everyone who needs to be involved, has totally transformed the way we work."

Mark Overington, President at Aframe North America said, “Customers now expect to access high-quality video content as they investigate and compare potential business partners. Marketing organizations are finding that cloud-based production enables them to move quickly through the process. As companies like TELUS International create more visual content than ever before, having a central hub for all media accessible from any device gives them the flexibility to work easily, without waiting, whether across town or across the globe.”