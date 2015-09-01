Dejero Mobile Transmission Solutions Enable Live Streaming of 450 Saxophone Events for 2015 SaxOpen in Strasbourg, France

WATERLOO, Ontario -- Sept. 1, 2015 -- Dejero, an innovator in the remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution of professional live video over IP, today announced that its LIVE+ family of mobile transmitters played a starring role in live HD video coverage of the SaxOpen World Saxophone Congress and Festival, which took place July 9-14 in Strasbourg, France. Strasbourg-based Boulevard des Productions deployed smartphones and notebook computers equipped with Dejero's LIVE+ Mobile App and LIVE+ NewsBook for Mac software, as well as a LIVE+ VSET transmitter, to supply live broadcast-quality video feeds from more than 450 SaxOpen events that took place across the city.

Every three years, SaxOpen brings together musicians from all over the world, playing in every genre, for a week of performances and other events. This year's SaxOpen featured the first-ever World Sax Day on July 12, a one-day celebration of the saxophone that featured participation of musicians and saxophone enthusiasts in both Strasbourg and worldwide via the Internet. Various performances from World Sax Day were streamed live to the festival's WebTV channel and broadcast live to the French TV channel ARTE, and the culmination of the event was a live World Streaming Show featuring prominent saxophonists from many different countries.

"SaxOpen is a uniquely global celebration of a single musical instrument that welcomes musicians and sax lovers of all abilities and interest levels. Our partnership with Dejero means we can create a unique six-day community with participation from music schools and musicians in Beijing, Singapore, Chile, and many, many other locations," said Georges Prats, general manager, Boulevard des Productions. "None of it would be possible without the Dejero solutions. For instance, the LIVE+ Mobile App and LIVE+ NewsBook transformed our reporters' devices into highly versatile video uplink solutions and gave us true go-anywhere capabilities for capturing live performances from a diverse array of venues. In our studio, LIVE+ Control enabled us to monitor every mobile device and gave us maximum flexibility for routing and distributing the feeds to multiple video outlets."

To ensure maximum coverage of the 450 SaxOpen events that occurred at multiple venues throughout Strasbourg, Boulevard des Productions deployed mobile reporters equipped either with iPhone and iPad devices running Dejero's LIVE+ Mobile App or with Mac notebooks running the Dejero NewsBook for Mac software. Leveraging the built-in iPhone cameras or professional P2 video cameras attached to the notebooks, these Dejero applications empowered the reporters to record and transmit live HD video anytime and from any SaxOpen venue -- including bars, cafes, and nightclubs, as well as concert halls.

"A love of saxophone music transcends cultural, geographical, and national boundaries. That's why SaxOpen is the top global venue for all who play, and all who love, the instrument," said Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero. "And, with its impressive live streaming operation, Boulevard des Productions has made the event a real showcase for how organizations can leverage Dejero's advanced video over IP solutions for just about any situation requiring transmission of high-quality live or recorded video from multiple locations. We were happy to be part of this event, provide live coverage of the SaxOpen, and help bring this fantastic musical experience to online audiences around the world."

More information about the complete LIVE+ platform by Dejero is available at www.dejero.com.

Additional information about Boulevard des Productions is available at www.boulevard.fr. More information about the SaxOpen is available at www.saxopen.com.

