EditShare to Expand Enterprise Storage Opportunities with New Executive Appointment

Boston, MA - September 1, 2015- EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared and media management solutions, is pleased to announce that Harvey Kohli has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Business Development. Kohli is a veteran of the storage industry with more than two decades of business development roles in different storage verticals where he has enjoyed critical success.

This new role highlights EditShare’s continued expansion as the company enjoys increased market success with its enterprise-class XStream EFS distributed storage solution and asset management technologies. Designed to provide high availability, high-performance scalable storage for media companies with hundreds of millions of assets and many petabytes of content, XStream EFS is ideally suited for all types of intensive media applications that are used in post-production, visual effects creation and broadcasting.

“EditShare is excited to have someone of Harvey’s caliber leading the way as we enter sectors of the media and entertainment industry that we are currently missing, such as large visual effects storage for artist workstations and render farms,” comments Andy Liebman, CEO of EditShare. “His experience will also lead us into new storage verticals, such as video surveillance, as we expand the reach of our core technologies.”

Kohli’s experience has included key development roles at ATTO, Data Direct Networks and more recently at Panasas where he led the company’s push into the M&E sector. Having grown business across multiple verticals including video surveillance, high performance computing and M&E, Kohli has developed a strong network of partners and clients establishing key technology alliances and OEM programs across the globe.

On his appointment Kohli comments, “EditShare’s organic growth over the years has been phenomenal within M&E. Today, they are well positioned to leverage their disruptive, scale-out NAS solution across other key verticals that demand similar metrics of high-performance, enterprise grade storage. I am extremely excited to join the EditShare team at this pivotal juncture of their journey.”

The appointment of Harvey Kohli is effective immediately. For more information about EditShare and EditShare products, please visit www.editshare.com.

Harvey Kohli