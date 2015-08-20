Jampro Antenna Upgrade Powers Up Guam Radio

Hagatna, Guam — KZGZ radio, known regionally as Power 98 FM Top 40 radio, along with its sister stations KGUM and most recently KPXP, recently got a major boost from Jampro when their parent company Sorensen Pacific Broadcasting recently upgraded their Jampro Antennas from a two-frequency system to a three-frequency system. The upgrade, which involved the purchase and installation of Jampro’s JSWB high-power, super broadband FM antenna, now allows the station to broadcast three frequencies, ultimately extending its reach to listeners throughout Guam.

The Jampro JSWB Broadband FM side mount antenna is designed for multiple frequency broadcast applications that require moderate to high power capability. Each element is fabricated with high strength thick wall brass and copper. Capable of handling 10 kW to 100 kW, the JSWB is one of the highest power Broadband side mount FM antennas available on a single frequency. The JSWB is a circularly polarized antenna ideally suited for HD Radio digital broadcasting simultaneously with the user’s analog signal.

“Jampro has been working with Sorensen Pacific Broadcasting for a number of years and we were ready to help its stations’ upgrade as soon as they said the word,” says Alex M. Perchevitch, Jampro President. “Our JSWB antenna is ideal for multiple frequency applications, so was the perfect choice for Sorensen when it wanted to extend the reach of its popular KZGZ and KGUM stations, as well as add KPXP to its family of stations. The antenna offers outstanding VSWR performance and an 88-108 MHz Frequency Range. We couldn’t be more pleased with the delivery, installation and performance of the antenna. We couldn’t be more pleased with the result.”

Sorensen Media Group (SMG), a privately-held media and entertainment company in the Mariana Islands with holdings in television, radio and Internet broadcasting, recently relocated one of its frequencies from Saipan and wanted to broadcast three frequencies, thus upgrading to the JSWB antenna and ultimately expanding its reach.

According to Perchevitch, “the antenna — which is 0.8RFR lambda to minimize downward radiation — was customized to meet the customer’s requirements. Jampro also delivered an RCCS three-frequency Starpoint Combiner, transmission line, and Proline Rigid Line and accessories. I am very happy to report that Sorensen says the new antenna and support gear has exceeded their expectations.”

Jampro’s JSWB antenna is supported by a hot dipped, galvanized steel-mounting bracket for good grounding. Standard round leg mounting brackets for uniform face tower are included with each antenna, custom brackets are also available. Silver plated inner conductor connectors are used throughout for maximum contact life and minimum power loss. The antenna is available with fractional wave length spaced bays for downward radiation control, when needed, such as the case here for Guam radio.

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 25,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. Additional information on JAMPRO can be obtained at www.jampro.com.

###

Jampro contact: Sonia Del Castillo

916-383-1177 • mailto:Sonia@jampro.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Public Relations & Advertising

Harriet Diener • 845-512-8283 • harriet@desertmoon.tv