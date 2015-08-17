IEEE BTS Accepting Sponsorships for 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Aug. 17, 2015 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is continuing to accept sponsorships for the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, scheduled for Oct. 13-16 at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. IEEE BTS is offering eight levels of sponsorship for the symposium, an annual gathering of broadcast engineers from the U.S. and around the world for technical sessions, networking, and knowledge transfer.

At all levels, IEEE Broadcast Symposium sponsors will have their logos prominently displayed on the event's Web page with links to their own websites. At the two highest levels, sponsors for the BTS Awards Lunch on Friday, Oct. 16, or one of the three scheduled receptions will also have their logos displayed on corporate signage in the registration area and event rooms, podium recognition by the symposium chairperson, a 6-foot tabletop exhibit/display area for the duration of the symposium, and one complimentary symposium registration, among several other benefits.

To date, IEEE BTS has signed 18 sponsors for the event, including the five general sponsors, ERI, Dielectric, SymbolShifters, GatesAir, and Nautel. ERI has also signed as a reception sponsor, together with Radio Frequency Systems Inc., Shively Labs, and Myat Inc. Additional sponsors include The Telos Alliance; Linear Acoustic; Telos; Axia; Omnia; 25-Seven Systems; SCMS Inc.; duTreil, Lundin & Rackley Inc.; Burk Technology; and ATSC.

"On behalf of the society, we'd like to thank the industry-leading companies and organizations that have already signed on as sponsors for this year's symposium," said Paul Shulins, symposium sponsor chair for the IEEE Broadcast Symposium. "Year after year, sponsorships enable us to provide the highest-value program of tutorials, technical sessions, and special events for our global roster of Symposium attendees."

More information about sponsorship of the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, including a full list of sponsor levels and benefits, is available from Amanda Temple at +1 732 562 5407 or by email at a.temple@ieee.org. More information about the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, including online registration, is available at http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium. Additional information about the society is available at http://bts.ieee.org/.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards, as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.

