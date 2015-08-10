Neutrik Expands D-Sub Adapter Product Offerings

Charlotte, NC – August 2015… Neutrik USA, the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, and data, is pleased to announce an expansion to the company’s D-Sub feedthrough offerings, which are ideal for audio networking and integration of equipment into video systems. In addition to the various male to female configurations, the NADB9 product offerings now include female to female products. These feedthrough adapters use the standard D-shape housing and are available in both nickel and black chrome housing finishes.

The new D-Sub female to female feedthrough adapters are available in both 9-pole and 15-pole versions. All Neutrik D-Sub feedthrough adapters incorporate an optimized ground connection to ensure quiet, noise-free signals.

The new Neutrik female to female feedthrough adapters include the following models:

·NADB9FF: 9-pole D-SUB, nickel housing

·NADB9FF-B: 9-pole D-SUB, black chrome housing

·NADB15FF: 15-pole D-Sub, nickel housing

·NADB15FF-B: 15-pole D-Sub, black chrome housing

Peter Milbery, President of Neutrik USA, Inc., reflected on the company’s D-Sub feedthrough line expansion, “Our latest adapters complete our D-Sub adapter offering and give our customers even more options when working with media connectors. One of several applications driving interest from our customers for this product is the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend in conference rooms, boardrooms and other spaces where businesses need to offer multiple media connections.”

Availability: Now.

