Alabama High School Wins NFHS Network Best Live Sports Broadcast Award with NewTek TriCaster

SAN ANTONIO, TX – August 10, 2015—NewTek™ is pleased to congratulate the Florence High School Student Broadcast Team for its recent win at the inaugural NFHS Network Broadcast Academy in Atlanta, July 17-19. The team took home Best Live Sports Broadcast for NFHS Network from the 2014-2015 school year, and credits its success to the students’ passion and determination to learn, strong faculty leadership and the versatile NewTek TriCaster. The students were recognized for their work on an extensive live broadcast basketball semi-final game in which they used the TriCaster 460, and were judged on camera work, play by play and graphics.

The NFHS Network, the nation’s leading high school sports media company, hosted the unique, interactive event, which included talks from successful sports broadcasters and media executives, hands-on broadcast training workshops and the first annual NFHS Network Broadcast Academy Awards.

“We are incredibly proud of our students, and excited to see what’s next as we continue to build out our broadcast program,” said Randy Bruce, digital media manager, Florence High School. “The day we brought TriCaster into our school, everyone started to see things change. It made everything more professional, and gave the students the chance to learn beyond just sports broadcasting. The students have taken every opportunity to learn from NewTek’s online resources and the work has paid off. This is indeed a big honor.”

Florence High School currently operates a TriCaster 460, and recently used grant funding to purchase a TriCaster Mini. The school is currently raising money for a 3Play™ sports production solution, to add professional instant replay and slow motion to its broadcasts. Bruce also hopes to purchase a TalkShow™ VS-100 video calling production system, to connect with various league coaches, former Florence athletes and other guests for comment.

“We applaud all the students who participated in live sports production within the NFHS Network and congratulate the Florence High School team on their achievement,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president and chief technical officer for NewTek. “NewTek solutions open up the world of broadcast to students with big ambition by providing access to unprecedented levels of professionalism and impact that help them engage with their audiences at an affordable cost.”

“The NFHS Network continues to be impressed by the quality of the broadcasts these students are producing using our platform,” said Robert Rothberg, president of NFHS Network.“We were thrilled to provide an opportunity for these student broadcasters to gather together for some experiential training and exposure to some of the leaders in the media industry as well as to recognize them for their incredible achievements. We are looking forward to year two of NFHS Network Broadcast Academy!”

About NewTek

NewTek is transforming the way people create network-style television content and share it with the world. From sporting events, Web-based talk shows, live entertainment, classrooms, and corporate communications—to virtually any venue where people want to capture and publish live video, we give our customers the power to grow their audiences, brands and businesses, faster than ever before.

Clients include: New York Giants, NBA Development League, Fox News, BBC, Pinewood Studios, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, MTV, TWiT.TV, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and more than 80% of the U.S. Fortune 100.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information on NewTek please visit: www.newtek.com, Twitter, YouTube, Flickr or connect with us on Facebook.