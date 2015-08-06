Jampro Delivers Five FM Broadband Antenna Systems to UFULU FM 92.5 in Malawi

Sacramento, CA -- Jampro Antennas of Sacramento, California has made delivery of five FM broadband systems to Southeastern African radio station UFULU FM 92.5, located within the country of Malawi. The manufacturer supplied 4-bay and 6-bay JBVP Vertically polarized systems to the top station so it can better achieve nationwide coverage.

According to Alex M. Perchevitch, Jampro President, “We are extremely pleased to be able to provide UFULU FM 92.5, Malawi’s leading FM station, with our advanced JBVP vertically polarized broad band side mount FM antenna. Our solution will help the station continue to reach listeners throughout the country as well as expand its infrasructure.”

The Jampro JBVP consists of a Balun fed vertical dipole, power divider and heliax coaxial feed lines. The JBVP vertical dipole antenna is constructed of stainless steel and brass inner conductor. All associated brackets and hardware are made of hot dipped, galvanized steel for many years of dependable service. In addition, the antenna is completely assembled full size and factory tuned on an electrically similar tower structure to insure proper impedance match and low VSWR. The antenna features symmetrical band bass and is ideal for HD Radio TM and analog broadcasting.

The station installed the antennas at a number of sites throughout Malawi, including Karonga, Mzuzu, Lilondwe, Blantyre and Zomba.

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 25,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. Additional information on JAMPRO can be obtained at www.jampro.com.

