Harmonic Powers Japan's First Live, Full-Frame 4K Ultra HD Channel for EHIME CATV

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- July 28, 2015 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that Japanese cable TV operator EHIME CATV has deployed Harmonic's Electra(TM) X3 advanced media processor to support a trial of the country's first live, full-frame 4K Ultra HD (UHD) channel. Utilizing the highly flexible and scalable Electra X3 media processor to encode UHD content using the HEVC Main 10 codec, EHIME CATV can deliver real-time 2160p60 video to subscribers' set-top boxes (STBs) at low bit rates, while maintaining video quality targets. The Electra X3 media processor's advanced compression technology provides EHIME CATV with superior video quality while offering low total cost of ownership (TCO), transforming the live entertainment experience for EHIME CATV viewers.

"We are the first video infrastructure provider to offer a fully converged platform for broadcast and OTT delivery of UHD content," said Dario Choi, regional vice president of sales, Asia Pacific, Harmonic. "The Electra X3 media processor offers an innovative approach to encoding, enabling operators like EHIME CATV to deliver full-frame, broadcast-ready content with the utmost video quality, to drive new revenue-generating services."

At the heart of the Electra X3 media processor is the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), an advanced encoding technology that supports resolutions up to 2160p60 with the HEVC 10-bit codec for broadcast and OTT multiscreen delivery. By providing high-quality, low-bandwidth HEVC encoding of UHD content for EHIME CATV's live broadcast services, the Electra X3 helps the operator deliver amazing video quality to subscribers at sub 20-Mbps bit rates from a cost-effective 2-RU appliance.

Harmonic provides customers with comprehensive service and support programs, including system design, service deployment, technical support and network maintenance. World-class service plans and a global network of flexible and responsive support professionals help ensure that operators like EHIME CATV can deliver the ultimate live viewing experience.

Harmonic will demonstrate how the line of Electra X media processors revolutionize video delivery at BIRTV 2015, Aug. 26-29, in Beijing at booth 8A28 and at IBC2015, Sept. 11-15, in Amsterdam at booth 1.B20.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

