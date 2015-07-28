Qligent Integrates Multichannel Visualization into Cloud-Based Monitoring and Analysis Platform

MELBOURNE, Florida, July 28, 2015 — Qligent, a specialist in cloud-based, enterprise-level media monitoring and analysis, has developed a new multichannel visualization application for its flagship Vision platform. The new application extends the depth of Qligent’s flexible multisite monitoring and analysis capability, offering a highly dense and intuitive way to monitor the health and status of many channels on a single screen.

Vision is Qligent’s enterprise-level system for monitoring broadcast and media quality through the entire delivery chain. It can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud or via Qligent’s Oversight managed service, the broadcast industry’s first true monitoring-as-a-service (MaaS). Oversight delivers the same benefits of Vision but reallocates the tactical day-to-day monitoring, analysis and troubleshooting responsibilities from in-house staff to outside experts.

Qligent’s unique spin on multichannel visualization helps engineers connect the dots when problems arise through a simple three-step workflow. Using Qligent’s customized video widgets (Vidgets), users can combine any monitoring parameters to quickly visualize performance issues that matter most to the user, determine impact on the viewer and drill down to the root of the problem. This simple manner of correlating a variety of data with quality and performance issues allows operators to quickly filter, sort and collect evidence across multiple channels, programs and their associated delivery platforms (terrestrial, cable, satellite and IPTV).

“Our enhanced multichannel visualization tools allows broadcasters and network operators to create their own KPIs (key performance indicators) and manage by exception, with true clarity on the scope and impact of the problem,” said Ted Korte, COO, Qligent. “With broadcasters forced to do more with less, we are preventing our customers from chasing ghosts and helping them quickly get to the root of real problems whether they use Vision in-house or our MaaS model.”

Beyond offering an overall status view, the new multichannel visualization application crosses Qligent’s two major monitoring dimensions: Quality of Experience (QoE) and Quality of Service (QoS). The QoE dimension provides visualization of all audio and video streams (and associated data), giving users clear insight into current and historic performance of all channels across each delivery platform. The QoS dimension allows users to objectively measure transport and physical layers to ensure standards are being met (legally, contractually and performance-wise). Correlating and analyzing data across both QoE and QoS dimensions quickly answers the question, “Did my viewers see this problem?”

Qligent will demonstrate the multichannel visualization application as part of its Vision exhibit at IBC 2015, taking place September 11-15 at the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam. Qligent will exhibit at Stand 8.A09 in Hall 8.

ABOUT Qligent

Qligent architects complete monitoring and visualization solutions for broadcasters, content distributors, ad agencies, regulators and network operators. Based in Melbourne, Florida, Qligent’s software-defined approach provides an open, vendor-agnostic platform to monitor performance, integrity and compliance of multiple signals, streams and systems across enterprises of any size. Its solutions provide the same consistent quality of content and service across multiple delivery platforms simultaneously.

