AV Stumpfl Brings Multimedia Control & Screens to Rental & Staging Roadshow

Projection screen highlights

With the world’s largest, most reliable and unrivalled range of visual display projection screens, AV Stumpfl was first to market with compact folding projection screens such as Monoblox®, introduced in 2001 with thousands of screens deployed every year to customers in more than 60 countries worldwide. These screens come in various sizes and are easily transportable in especially designed compact flight cases.

Recent product introductions from AV Stumpfl include Fullwhite® for discreet architectural installation, Varioclip® Duplex utilizing front and back projection screen surface and the Mobile 360° Curve Screen for immersive installations.

Franklin Moore of AV Stumpfl USA, Corp. says: “AV Stumpfl screens are renowned for their robust and failsafe design, fast set up, durability and reliability. We’re delighted to be participating as an exhibitor at this event where visitors can come and try out technology, chat with one of our screen experts and plan for future investments.”

In control with AV Wings

AV Wings Media Servers, Multi-Display and 3D mapping software and show control technology are used in a variety of applications ranging from live events, theatre, installation, broadcast, video projection mapping and display. Wings Engine Raw, the world’s first triple-stream uncompressed 4K60 media server, is the most recent addition to AV Stumpfl’s comprehensive product portfolio.

Kevin Zevchik, Project Manager at AV Stumpfl, Inc enthuses: “AV Wings is a revolutionary technology that is designed for demanding high-end applications delivering uncompressed content, unlimited media layers, timeline-based control 4K capability as well as warp and edge blend.”

Zevchik will participate in the Content and Media Server Issues for Live Event Production panel discussion led by Lars Pederson, Chief Technology Specialist at Worldstage.

In speaking about the upcoming Rental and Staging Roadshow, David Keene, Executive Editor at Newbay Media’s Rental & Staging Magazine says: “The full day event brings together video projection professionals to network, demonstrate technology as well as to share knowledge and information about how to improve their business.”

With presentations from top Broadway designers, the Roadshow is produced by Newbay Media and sponsored by WorldStage. To register, please visit: http://www.avnetwork.com/rental-&-staging/0004/top-broadway-video-designers-added-july-29-roadshow-new-york-city/95696.

