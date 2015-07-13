NUGEN Audio at IBC2015

NUGEN Audio will present its latest innovations in audio and loudness management for film and television post-production including highly versatile new upmixing technology for surround production, new standards-based loudness measurement capabilities for theatrical trailer production, and a new program of floating licensing for mid-sized to large-enterprise customers.

Stereo-to-5.1/7.1 Upmixing Technology

NUGEN Audio has developed a range of proprietary new processes for upmixing stereo audio to 5.1/7.1 surround in TV and film productions. Combining several technologies including frequency and time domain energy distribution and neural network artificial intelligence, this highly versatile, innovative new process enables producers to target various upmix goals including full stable surrounds, exact downmix matching, and/or full dialog isolation. The first NUGEN Audio product to include this new technology will be the highly anticipated Halo Upmix tool, which will be announced at IBC2015. Halo Upmix is designed for creating a stereo-to-5.1/7.1 downmix-compatible upmix with optional dialog isolation in the center channel. Halo Upmix will be available in Avid AAX, VST, and AU formats.

Leq(m) Loudness Standard Support

Serving an ever-broader array of professional loudness management applications, NUGEN Audio will introduce Leq(m) measurement into a range of its existing solutions. Support of Leq(m) provides mission-critical capabilities for audio professionals who work on theatrical trailer production and will complement the extensive ITU loudness measurement capabilities already available in NUGEN Audio loudness products. With expected availability by IBC2015, Leq(m) functionality will be offered as a free update for NUGEN's recently announced VisLM-H2 loudness meter, LM-Correct 2 loudness quick fix tool, and LMB processor for batch loudness analysis and correction on multiple files.

Image Caption: NUGEN Audio Leq(m) workflow

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/NUGEN/NUGEN_Audio-Leq(m)-Workflow.png

New Server-Based Seat Licensing for Mid-Sized to Large Enterprises

Through its service to large broadcast and production organizations over many years, NUGEN Audio has become very familiar with the challenges large operations face when administering multiseat licensing. In response to this important requirement, NUGEN Audio will deliver cutting-edge server-based seat licensing technology designed to streamline and centralize the license management process for mid- to large-sized clients. This efficiency enhancement will initially be available for all of the company's loudness products and the new Halo Upmix stereo-to-5.1/7.1 surround upmixer.

Quote:

"We're relentless in making sure that we cover the full gamut of loudness standards, and at IBC we'll show why NUGEN Audio continues to be the go-to provider of loudness software solutions. In addition, our new Halo Upmix tool will be a radical new approach to upmixing that not only provides the downmix compatibility for TV surround production, but also provides enough creative malleability for film audio professionals. It's another example of how we use our innovative approach to solve a wide range of audio issues faced by TV and film post-production professionals."

- Jon Schorah, Founder and Creative Director, NUGEN Audio

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/NUGEN/NUGEN_Audio-Jon-Schorah.jpg

Company Overview

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced solutions for end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

