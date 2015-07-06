MILLER CAMERA SUPPORT EQUIPMENT SHOWCASES RANGE OF CINEMATOGRAPHIC AND BROADCAST MARKET SOLUTIONS AT SMPTE® 2015

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, JULY 6, 2015—Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, highlights its wide range of tripod systems, including the new Cineline 70 Tripod System and agile Air Tripod System, at the 2015 SMPTE® exhibition (Stand L-20), the premier event for the motion imaging and television engineering industries in the Australasian region.



“The Oscar® and Emmy® Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE) is celebrating 100 years as one of the leaders in the advancement of the art, science and craft of imaging, and, as such, Miller is honored to showcase its range of camera support solutions at this year’s expo,” says Charles Montesin, global sales and marketing manager, Miller. “With both the new Cineline 70 tripod system and on-the-go Air tripod system on display, there is a solution for every industry professional, from the video journalist to the motion picture cinematographer, to explore.”



On display at SMPTE 2015 is the complete Cineline 70 Tripod System, which includes a new heavy-duty (HD) Mitchell Base 1-Stage alloy tripod and HD alloy ground spreader to complement the Cineline 70 fluid head. Ideal for cinematographers, the tripod boasts a fast and easy setup, with features that include a high-capacity leg-lock system, deploying turn-lock levers with rapid lock/release action, as well as a heavy duty Mitchell Base with a built-in bubble level. Additionally, the sturdy ground spreader, designed for rapid setup and pull-down, easily attaches to the tripod and is optimal for use on flat surfaces.



The fluid head, constructed of corrosion resistant alloy, offers advanced precision fluid drag control with ultra-soft starts, smooth stops and perfect diagonal drag transition, as well as counterbalance systems with “all-in-one-location” control layout. It is set to accommodate industry-leading camera mountings, including Arri, Sony, RED, and Canon, and it also features an Arri-compatible, side-loading camera platform, along with an optional, easy-to-fit Mitchell base adaptor. Additionally, the fluid head comes equipped with an extended sliding range to promote quick and seamless rebalancing of the rig when lens and accessory changes result in weight distributions. As an added bonus, the fluid head offers dual side mounts for monitors and accessories, as well as an assistant’s box front mount. Built with the strength and torsional rigidity to take on heavy payloads, the Cineline 70 tripod system has a capacity from 4.5 kilograms (9.9 pounds) to 37.5 kilograms (82.5 pounds), providing stability and security when supporting varying rigging configurations.



Also on display at SMPTE 2015, will be Miller’s Air Tripod Systems. These lightweight travel companions are ideal for professionals who are shooting both videos and photos in rugged, outdoor conditions. Both are compact, adaptable and durable. Each system consists of an Air fluid head, offering professionals authentic Miller fluid head pan and tilt technology, and a variant of the Solo 75 2-Stage tripod. The Air fluid head, composed of magnesium alloy housing and precision components, comes with two positions of selectable counterbalance and a dual pan handle option. Both systems have the ability to support payloads ranging from two kilograms (4.4 pounds) to five kilograms (11 pounds).



The Air Alloy System (3001) consists of the Air fluid head and the Solo 75 2-Stage alloy tripod, which is designed to provide the single operator with a complete run-and-gun system. Selectable leg angle locks ensure rapid stabilization at any height, with the tripod boasting an impressive range, capable of extending from 234 millimeters (9.2 inches) to 1625 millimeters (64 inches). Its sturdy alloy, magnesium design ensures durability and its new rapid lock system can lock or unlock with less than one quarter of a turn. The tripod’s Neoprene leg protection allows for exceptional grip and is ideal for users who are either carrying or setting up the tripod in extreme weather conditions.



The Air Carbon Fibre System (3005) consists of the Air fluid head and the Solo 75 2-Stage carbon fibre tripod, which is purpose-built for professionals who desire to work with the most lightweight camera support technology. The Air Carbon Fibre System features all the same benefits of the Air Alloy System but at a much lighter weight, totaling at 4.5 kilograms (9.9 pounds) versus the Air Alloy System’s weight of 4.9 kilograms (10.8 pounds), while still retaining its durability. The Air Carbon Fibre System offers both cinematographers and photographers rock solid stability and is ideal for rugged, outdoor shooting conditions.



All Miller products possess the right feel for their users and come with extensive three-year warranties, as Miller is confident in the longevity of its products’ reliability and durability. For further information on the tripod systems, 2015 SMPTE exhibition attendees are encouraged to visit Miller’s stand and speak to a company representative.



About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.

