Magewell NDI® Converters Win TV Technology “Best of Show” Award at NAB 2019

April 17, 2019 — Nanjing, China: The NAB Show debut of Magewell’s Pro Convert family of feature-rich, hardware-based NDI encoders was a resounding success, earning tremendous response from customers and a coveted Best of Show Award from Future plc publication TV Technology.

Magewell’s Pro Convert devices lets users bring traditional, baseband video signals into live, IP-based production and AV workflows using NewTek’s popular NDI technology. Pro Convert encoders transform HDMI or SDI input sources into full-quality NDI streams with extremely low latency and plug-and-play ease of use.

Two 4K and two HD models provide a flexible choice of encoding resolution and input interface. The Pro Convert HDMI 4K Plus transforms sources up to 4K Ultra HD at full 60 frames per second via an HDMI 2.0 interface, while the Pro Convert SDI 4K Plus converts 6G-SDI signals up to 4Kp30. The Pro Convert SDI Plus and Pro Convert HDMI Plus encode sources into NDI streams up to 1080p60 HD; the latter can also accept a 4Kp60 HDMI input, down-converting it automatically to HD for encoding.

Magewell added further value to Pro Convert Plus models at the NAB Show with the announcement of new NDI decoding capabilities as a free firmware upgrade. Users can switch between encoding and decoding modes through a browser-based interface, enabling NDI streams to be converted to high-quality HDMI or SDI outputs for applications such as digital signage, video walls, IMAG and monitoring.

Future’s Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. The winners will be featured in TV Technology, the digital television authority, serving the broadcast, cable, production, post production, business and new media markets.

“The Future Best of Show Awards at NAB are in their sixth year,” said Paul McLane, Future managing director, content. “The program focuses attention on superb innovations in technology as seen around the million-square-foot exhibit floor of the industry’s top trade show. The list of 2019 winners and nominees shows where media technology businesses are headed.”

“We are very pleased that TV Technology has recognized the Pro Convert family with this award,” said Amy Zhou, Sales Director at Magewell. “By enabling users to maximize their existing investments rather than needing to replace their current HDMI or SDI equipment, Pro Convert helps make the transition to IP-based workflows achievable and affordable for more customers."

For more information about the Pro Convert family, please visit www.magewell.com/pro-convert.

About Magewell – Founded in 2011, Magewell (www.magewell.com) designs and develops hardware and software for video and audio capture, processing, streaming and playout. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing outstanding customer service, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its solutions. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in professional video applications including live event streaming, broadcast, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, video conferencing, gaming and more.





###

Copyright 2019 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co, Ltd. All rights reserved. NDI is a registered trademark of NewTek, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective holders. #NDIcentral