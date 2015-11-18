Wheeler and Ramirez to Speak at CES 2016

ARLINGTON, VA.—The Consumer Technology Association has announced that both Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Edith Ramirez and Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler will serve as speakers at the upcoming CES 2016 conference. In addition, all commissioners from both agencies are scheduled to take part in a roundtable discussion on top policy and regulatory issues in regards to the Internet of Things, spectrum allocation, privacy and disruptive innovation.

Ramirez and Wheeler will join Gary Shapiro, CTA president and CEO, for SuperSession on the challenges their agencies must deal with in this changing technological landscape. The session is scheduled to take place Jan. 6 at 11:30 a.m. in the North Hall, room N257 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Part of CES 2016’s Innovation Policy conference track, the “2016 Preview: FCC and FTC Commissioner Roundtable” is also scheduled for Jan. 6 at 12:45 in room N254. FCC commissioners Mignon Clyburn, Jessica Rosenworcel, Ajit Pai and Michael O’Reilly will take part in the discussion, as will FTC commissioners Julie Brill, Maureen Ohlhausen, and Terrell McSweeny.

CES 2016 will take place from Jan. 6-9, 2016 in Las Vegas. For more information, visit www.CESweb.org.