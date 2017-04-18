Wheatstone to Demo Virtualized Audio Services at 2017 NAB Show

NEW BERN, N.C.—Wheatstone will use the NAB Show floor as a chance to showcase its virtualized audio services through a live remote production in partnership with Artel.

The demonstration will see foosball players playing a simulated sporting event on one side of the Wheatstone booth. The camera feed will be picked up on the other side of the booth for final mixing and production using the Dimension Three (Touch) IP audio networked console. Audio routing, control, mixing and processing will all be done over the wide-area network through Wheatstone’s WheatNet-IP network of virtual audio services made up of I/O Blades.

Each I/O Blade features two stereo 8x2 utility mixers and audio processing tools to mix sources from the network and process the resultant mixes. Blades also provide cross-point control for the signal matrix. For the demo, one Blade will be used to retrieve SDI audio directly from the camera, de-embed it and send it as discrete audio, while another will ingest the audio feeds. The M4IP-USB mic processor is also available as a Blade, allowing mic adjustments to be made locally or remotely. In addition, an Ethernet Cisco edge switch is included in the demo’s rack system to network it all together.

The goal of the demonstration will be to show how to control levels remotely from the studio IP console, as well as trigger IFBs and turn mics on or off.

Attendees can see the demonstration at either Wheatstone’s booth (N6531) or Artel’s (N4511).