Vitec Solves Streaming Hurdles With Market-Leading Solutions at IBC 2017

PARIS—Vitec, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, will showcase its new cutting-edge generation of the advanced, high-quality HEVC Gen2 codec for the MGW Ace 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC encoder and MGW Ace decoder solution; the 4K HEVC MGW Vision encoder; the market-leading, broadcast-grade IPTV and digital signage platform, EZ TV; and the sophisticated PX Media Library media management solution, in booth 7.G23 at IBC 2017, being held Sept. 15-19 at the RAI Amsterdam.

At IBC 2017, Vitec will showcase its point-to-point HEVC streaming solution. The MGW Ace Encoder and Decoder is the industry's first entirely portable, hardware-based end-to-end 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC encode/decode solution. Using Vitec's proprietary second-generation HEVC codec (Gen2), the powerful, yet compact, MGW Ace encoder provides an unmatched level of pristine video quality. In addition to offering unprecedented HEVC bandwidth compression, the MGW Ace solution provides H.264 encoding/decoding capabilities to ensure a smooth transition to the HEVC world. Offering a wide selection of I/Os and low power consumption using Vitec's HEVC compression chip, it's a perfect solution for streaming video, audio, and KLV metadata while in the field or on the move. For point-to-point applications, when paired with MGW Ace decoder, the solution delivers bandwidth-efficient, error-free video streaming over any network, including the internet, with embedded Pro-MPEG FEC or Zixi™ stream protection technologies.

In addition, Vitec will demonstrate its 4K HEVC encoding/decoding solution. Using the latest HEVC compression, the MGW Vision delivers an UHD IPTV contribution solution for several markets, including broadcast, in-house IPTV, and enterprise — anywhere UHD is critical. This IPTV encoder is designed with support for 4:2:2 10-bits, providing flawless video quality that is especially important for broadcast applications.

PX Media Library

Vitec will also display its EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform, the ideal streaming solution for a range of organizations and applications; most recently, it was selected as the platform of choice for a growing number of sports arenas as well as enterprise facilities, including Notre Dame's Campus Crossroads Project, the Kansas City Royals, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the European Space Agency.

Vitec's EZ TV allows any organization to centrally manage IPTV and signage content from a single interface, and automate video streaming workflows and signage campaigns over existing IP infrastructures. Vitec's hardware-based IPTV and signage end-points benefit users by providing low-latency playback, real-time updating of the electronic program guide, video-on-demand content with new assets updating while events take place, time-shifted TV, live video access from PCs and mobile devices, and user-controlled mosaic viewing of multiple channels. The digital signage features offer easy-to-use signage authoring, administration, and analytics.

At the booth, attendees will also see Vitec's PX Media Library, a timesaving meta-solution that enables media professionals to seamlessly tag, edit, manage, organize, and share media files. PX Media Library streamlines media management and allows users to take advantage of proven solutions for sports, content distribution, broadcast, film festival, scientific institute, and government applications. This open system is easily adaptable to industry-specific workflows and includes an intuitive user interface along with customizable, easy-to-configure workflows that keep users ahead of the competition by enabling them to stay organized in today's media-crowded world.