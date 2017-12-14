Video Summit to Explore New Video Strategies

WASHINGTION—The NAB’s Pilot innovation initiative with the Local Media Association will host an event Jan. 30, 2018, dedicated to examining new strategies for video delivered over the top, via broadcast, through social media and on other emerging distribution platforms, NAB announced today. The event, The Video Summit: A Forum for Video Business Solutions, will be held at the Washington, D.C., headquarters of NAB.

The summit is designed for digital media professionals and strategist. Case studies from various local media organizations will be presented.

Other highlights include:

· Keynote presentation by Micah Gelman, director of video and senior editor at The Washington Post;

· Revenue projections for digital video from media analyst Gordon Borrell;

· Insight from YouTube and other OTT platforms regarding local media content and revenue; and

· A discussion about the impact of augmented and virtual reality on media.

“The rapid expansion of video use and consumption is creating new opportunities for media organizations and professionals,” said Pilot Executive Director John Clark in a press release announcing the event. “The Video Summit will examine this growth in addition to the trends and best practices when developing and implementing profitable video strategies.”

Registration costs $395; after Jan. 12, 2018, the price rises to $495.

More information is available on the NAB Pilot website.