V-Nova Focusing on Compression Gear at 2019 NAB Show
LAS VEGAS—Developments in software, IP, the cloud and AI have led to a need in compression technologies that V-Nova seeks to fill with its own Perseus compression technology, which will be on display during the 2019 NAB Show.
Perseus Pro is a commercially deployed codec that uses AI at its core, in a format that includes multiple layers of information within a single stream or file. V-Nova will demonstrate how the Pro model can perform multi-scale rendering from single assets inclusive of transparency and HDR, which enables services like contribution, production, imaging and AI-powered indexing acceleration.
Then there is the Perseus Plus model, which uses the same principles to boost the compression and computational performance of existing codecs, like AVC/H.264, HEVC, VP9 and, in the future, AV1. It also works with the MPEG-TS, HLS and MPEG-DASH formats. At NAB, V-Nova will present new cloud distributions to enable users to launch Perseus Plus’ services.
V-Nova will also feature its P.Link product, which is powered by Perseus Pro and AI to redefine intro-only contribution encoding with efficiency gains over JPEG 2000, MPEG-4 and HEVC-I solutions.
V-Nova is set to present these products at booth SU8213.
To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.
