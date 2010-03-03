UltraNEXUS Digital Video Server

The popular multi-tasking video server that creates digital media for broadcast and Web streaming, has been equipped with an all-new interface for creating digital video messaging slides. The Web based slide creation interface brings powerful new tools for fast and easy online slide creation and is equipped with many of the features of a professional graphics application. The new slide creation interface includes support for multiple, independent layers, standard and custom shape tools, an enhanced text editor, and image adjustments (hue saturation and brightness/contrast). Background images are easily imported or may be captured on the fly with an external device such as a Web cam. The UltraNEXUS Virtual Channels have also been enhanced with new display capabilities that include video squeeze back (MPEG-2 and video slides) and zones for dynamic video display of local weather, news, sports, metro traffic, and dailies.



