TSL Will Intro Audio Monitoring Units at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—TSL Products will introduce its MPA product range to the North American market at the 2016 NAB Show. With support for Dante and Ravenna, MPA products are well suited to established I/O—such as MADI, SDI, AES-3 and analogue—while embracing the rapid migration to audio over IP workflows.

MPA products are available in two models: Solo, which lets users listen to any channel; and Mix, which enables the creation of a simple monitoring mix. The shallow unit depth of 100mm makes them ideal for broadcast trucks, and all units can be configured, monitored and controlled remotely via an intuitive web interface.

With its intuitive, user-customizable interface, TSL’s new Tallyman Virtual Panel control system coordinates critical TV facility infrastructure components to ensure that creative teams, talent and camera operators are aware of relevant systems at pertinent times during production.

TSL’s Soundfield DSF digital broadcast surround sound microphones, Precision Audio Monitor (PAM) series of multi-channel audio monitoring products, and IDS display and communication solutions will also be on display. TSL also expects to unveil a new VoIP product closer to NAB.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. TSL Productswill be in booth N5112. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.